Musicians Pay Tribute To The Fall's Mark E. Smith

"Pickled onions, pubs and punk": The Mancunian legend has died, aged 60 - and the stars having been remembering this iconic singer.

Mark E. Smith, singer, lyricist and founder member of legendary Manchester band The Fall, died at his home on Wednesday morning (24 January). He was 60.

His influence on the city of Manchester and the whole post-punk scene has been immeasurable - as demonstrated by the outpouring of love on Twitter.

Smith’s manager, Pam Van Damned, announced the news via social media, stating that this was "The day I've been dreading."

The day I've been dreading.



"It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Mark E. Smith. He passed this morning at home.... 1/2 — Fall news (@fallnews) January 24, 2018

"... A more detailed statement will follow in the next few days. In the meantime, Pam & Mark’s family request privacy at this sad time." 2/2



Pam Van Damned

The Fall - manager — Fall news (@fallnews) January 24, 2018

Brix Smith Start, the musician and fashion designer who was a member of The Fall and Smith’s wife between 1983 and 1989, tweeted her shock: "I’m taking the news in right now. Thank you for your lovely messages, they mean a lot."

I’m taking the news in right now. I will put a statement out tomorrow. I hope you will all understand. Thank you for your lovely messages, they mean a lot. I love you, Brix pic.twitter.com/P0rEU6CeC5 — Brix Smith Start (@Brixsmithstart) January 24, 2018

She followed it up with a full tribute that read: “Mark defied convention and definition - he was a true artist. When I arrived in Manchester - a young American - he introduced me to pickled onions, pubs and punk.

“He was my music mentor, my cultural anchor and my first love. I feel deeply saddened by his passing, but I feel greater joy for having shared his journey.”

Fellow Manc Liam Gallagher led the star tributes:

Mark E.Smith R.I.P. — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 25, 2018

Broadcaster and writer Danny Baker summed up the feelings of the nation:

Like Bowie, Mark E Smith's death is being mourned by all ages. I think of him as the gunpowder of the late 70s. Others claim him in the 80s. Yet more for the 90s and then there's those who caught up with him in this century. That tells you everything. — Danny Baker (@prodnose) January 24, 2018

Manchester photographer Kevin Cummins took some of the first pictures of The Fall in the late 70s.

A unique maverick musician dies and every journo writes about themselves in relation to MES. Ignore all the bullshit. Get your Fall albums out and immerse yourself in the greatness of the band and the sublime genius of Mark E Smith — Kevin Cummins (@KCMANC) January 24, 2018

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s project Gorillaz paid tribute with a clip of Smith appearing onstage with them at Glastonbury 2010.

God help us. RIP Mark E Smith pic.twitter.com/55ooBvnpbt — gorillaz (@gorillaz) January 24, 2018

Smith’s beloved Manchester City paid tribute…

Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their condolences to the friends and family of Mark E. Smith. https://t.co/yW4aerIr61 — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 24, 2018

While the BBC’s Newsnight recalled their memorable interview with the Fall frontman.

.@StephenSmithBBC dug out our memorable #newsnight interview with Mark E Smith from 2004 pic.twitter.com/tsJpIsXbA4 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) January 24, 2018

And author of Kill Your Friends John Niven recalled Smith’s idiosyncratic manner…