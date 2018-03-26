Miles Kane Announces 2018 UK Tour Dates

Find out where you can see The Last Shadow Puppets rocker on tour this year.

Miles Kane is set to embark on a UK tour in spring and summer 2018.

The Scouse rocker will be playing a string of gigs across the country, which kick off on 23 May at the Carlisle Brickyard and culminate in a homecoming gig at Liverpool Hangar 34 on 4 July.

The Come Closer singer said of the news on Instagram: "Excited to announce my UK Tour! It’s been too long since I’ve been on stage, I cannot wait. Bring it on!"

Kane will no doubt treat fans to a selection of hits from across his career, from his early Rascals days, to his solo albums and maybe even dip into his Last Shadow Puppets back catalogue.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday 29 March 2018 from 9am at gigsandtours.com.com

See Miles Kane's UK Tour Dates here

Wed 23 May 2018 - Carlisle - The Brickyard

Thu 24 May 2018 - Stoke-On-Trent - The Sugarmill

Friday 25 May 2018 - Coventry Kasbah

Mon 28 May 2018 - London - The Moth Club

Tue 29 May 2018 - London - The Moth Club

Wed 30 May 2018 - Sheffield - The Leadmill

Fri 01 Jun 2018 - Northampton - Roadmender

Sat 02 Jun 2018 - Oxford - O2 Academy 1

Fri 22 Jun 2018 - Cambridge Junction

Sat 23 Jun 2018 - Newcastle Riverside

Mon 25 Jun 2018 - Brighton Concorde 2

Tue 26 Jun 2018 - Exeter University Lemon Grove

Thu 28 Jun 2018 - Portsmouth Pyramids Centre

Fri 29 Jun 2018 - Cardiff - The Tramshed

Tuesday 3 Leeds - Brudenell Social Club

Wed 04 Jul 2018 - Liverpool - Hangar 34

See Miles Kane play with Matt Bellamy's Beatles' cover band here: