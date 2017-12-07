Mike Shinoda Tackles Chester Bennington Misreported MDMA Results

The Linkin Park co-founder has urged publications to correct previous reports of the drug being found in his late bandmate's system.

Mike Shinoda has commented on the latest reports surrounding Chester Bennington's autopsy in TMZ, urging publications to correct any previous stories about traces of MDMA being found in his system.

The Linkin Park frontman sadly passed away on 20 July aged 41 after losing his life to suicide, and it was previously reported that the rocker's blood tested "presumptive positive" for the drug.

Taking to Twitter after the outlet obtained his late bandmate's autopsy results, Shinoda began: "Just clearing this up: TMZ erroneously printed CB had MDMA in his system when he passed. That was incorrect, they misread the report."

Just clearing this up: TMZ erroneously printed CB had MDMA in his system when he passed. That was incorrect, they misread the report. They have since corrected their piece, see below. I hope other publications have the decency to do the same. pic.twitter.com/MwglKqjsOc — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) December 6, 2017

The Numb rocker added: "They have since corrected their piece, see below. I hope other publications have the decency to do the same."

In their latest report TMZ have revealed that Bennington had a "trace amount" of alcohol in his system but "was not under the influence of drugs when he died".

Watch Chester Bennington's isolated vocals on Numb:

Meanwhile, Linkin Pak are set to release their live album on 15 December, which they've dedicated to their frontman.

One More Light Live - which was recorded on their world tour of the same name - will be available next month.

#OneMoreLight Live - recorded on the One More Light World Tour 2017 - Available December 15th. Details: https://t.co/81TjG4UpmR pic.twitter.com/L66WMAe1eT — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) November 15, 2017

The band said in a statement: "We dedicate this live album to our brother Chester who poured his heart and soul into 'One More Light.'

"After we finished recording the album, we joked with Chester that - since he had delivered so many stunning performances in the studio -

he had set the bar extra high to produce that alchemy on stage each night.

"Not surprisingly, he welcomed the challenge."

The In The End outfit - comprised of Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Mike Shinoda, Dave Farrell and Joe Hahn - also praised their lead singer for turning "pain into catharsis" with his emotional lyrics and thanked him for his "dedication" to the band.

The group added: "Chester was uniquely passionate, uncommonly generous, sensitive, optimistic, funny and kind. With his voice, he turned pain into catharsis, authenticity into art and passion into connection. His dedication to bringing these songs to life was triumphant.

"For those of you who attended this tour in person, we thank you. For those who could not, we hope this live album gives you a glimpse into how magical these shows were for the six of us."

Linkin Park paid tribute to Chester at a star-studded tribute concert for him in Los Angeles in October.

Mike, who hosted the event, told the crowd: "Doing this show is one of the hardest things I think that we've ever decided to do. And I think you're part of the only reason that we are able to even stand up here and do this."

He also sang his Looking for an Answer track, which he wrote soon after Chester's death.

Watch the moving moment here:

The concert also saw the likes of Gavin Rossdale, Alanis Morrisette and Blink-182 perform.

Linkin Park recently aired their Carpool Karaoke episode, which was filmed just six days before Chester's death.

The 20-minute-long video sees the late singer joined by his bandmates Shinoda and Joe Hahn, with the addition of American comedian Ken Jeong, who sings with the band.

See a clip here:

Watch the full video here:

Photo credit: Lewis Stickley/PA Wire/PA Images