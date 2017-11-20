Marilyn Manson Reacts To Charles Manson's Death

Now Playing
The Beautiful People rocker took half his moniker from the infamous killer and cult leader.
Marilyn Manson has shared his response to the death of Charles Manson.
The cult leader - who masterminded several killings including that of pregnant actress Sharon Tate - died of natural causes, aged 83 a week after being rushed to hospital.
Taking to Twitter, the rock star - whose real name is Brian Warner - posted an image of the killer on the cover of LIFE magazine, but with their famous read and white lettering replaced by the word "Lie" instead.
Marilyn Manson - Sick City https://t.co/qyybUftAHu via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/qsFdUnLcX3— Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) November 20, 2017
The Tainted Love singer also shared a link to his own cover of Manson's Sick City track.
Listen to it here:
Like all the monikers in his band of the same name, Warners name was taken from combining a pop culture icon; Marilyn Monroe with a famous killer; Charles Mansion.
Guitarist Scott Pukesky, who formed what was initially named Marilyn Manson & the Spooky Kids with Warner, named himself Daisy Berkowitz after the fictional character of Daisy Duke from Dukes of Hazzard and serial killer David Berkowitz.
