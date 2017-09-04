WATCH: Marcus Mumford, Rita Ora & Emeli Sande Sing At Game 4 Grenfell

4th September 2017, 11:31

The Mumford and Sons frontman led an emotional performance of Lean On Me at the benefit match on Saturday.

Marcus Mumford, Emeli Sande and Rita Ora at Game 4

Game 4 Grenfell witnessed a moving performance from Marcus Mumford, Rita Ora and Emeli Sande on Saturday (2 September).

Watch it below, courtesy of the Mumford and Sons Fans YouTube account: 

The trio came together to sing Bill Withers' Lean On Me at the charity football match, which was organised to remember the victims of the tragic Grenfell fire. 

The Mumford and Sons singer sang the opening verse to the famous 1972 track followed by Ora and Sande, as emotional images of the people of Grenfell were shown on-air. 

Game 4 Grenfell, which took place Queens Park Rangers' Loftus Road, saw the likes of Richard Ashcroft, Serge Pizzorno, Marucs Mumford, Peter Crouch and Jamie Dornan play a charity football match to support the victims of the fire and their wider community.

See Marcus Mumford talk about the event ahead of it taking place here:

Play

Marcus Mumford talks #Game4Grenfell

Learn more about the star-studded benefit match.

00:25

