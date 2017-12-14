LISTEN: U2 Share Marvin Gaye Cover

The band have issued a version of the soul classic What’s Going On…

U2 have shared a unique cover of Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On.

The track was recorded in Neptune Valley, Los Angeles has been issued as part of the Spotify Singles series, alongside a version of the new song The Little Things That Give You Away.

Have a listen to the track here:

What’s Going On was originally recorded in 1971 as the title track to Gaye’s classic album.

U2 themselves released their fourteenth studio album, Songs Of Experience, at the beginning of December.