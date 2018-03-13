LISTEN: Pearl Jam Share New Single & Confirm Album

13 March 2018, 12:01

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder 2017

Can't Deny Me is the first material to come from the grunge legend's forthcoming eleventh studio album.

Pearl Jam have released their first new single in five years.

After previously unveiling the track to Ten Club fan club members , Eddie Vedder and co. have now made their Can't Deny Me single available to stream.

Listen to it here.

The track is believed to be the first cut to come from their as-yet-untitled new album, which will be their first studio release since 2013's Lightening Bolt.

Watch Chad Smith, Will Ferrell and Eddie Vedder perform Depeche Mode's Personal Jesus in a video shared on YouTube by MrBubbrub:

There's no date as yet for their eleventh studio album, but fans on this side of the pond will no doubt get a taste when the band visit London's O2 Arena this year.

See Pearl Jam's official UK dates below: 

18 June - London, O2 Arena

19 June - London, O2 Arena

