WATCH: Mike Shinoda Debuts Chester Bennington Tribute Track

The Linkin Park rocker performed his moving Looking For An Answer track, which he penned eight days after his late bandmate's tragic passing.

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda debuted a new song about his late bandmate at last week's tribute concert.

The band appeared at their Linkin Park & Friends Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington concert at the Hollwood Bowl on Friday (27 October) joined by the likes of Blink 182, Korn and Gavin Rossdale and more.

During the show, Shinoda gave a moving performance of Looking For An Answer-a track penned for his late bandmate just over a week after he passed away.

Watch the heartfelt performance, courtesy of Linkin Park's official YouTube page, above.

Speaking to the crowd before playing the track, he said: "The thing that helps us get through it all is each other and I'm very grateful for that, so thank you."

He also revealed that the band were at a photo shoot when they first heard about their Bennington's death, and although he was in total disbelief and unable to listen to any Linkin Park songs, he wrote his track "about eight days later".

The band also played their classics for the first time without their frontman, such as In The End and their recent One More Light single.

Watch the full tribute concert, which was streamed live on YouTube, below:

Proceeds from show went to Music For Relief's One More Light fund.