Linkin Park To Livestream Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Find out how fans around the world can watch the gig, which has been created in honour of the late frontman.

Linkin Park fans will be able to watch the Chester Bennington tribute concert on a live-stream online.

The remaining members of the band are set to perform together with a host of friends and fellow rockers at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Friday (27 October).

Fans will be able to watch the live show - featuring an all-star line-up including Blink-182 and members of Korn and System of a Down - on Linkin Park's official YouTube page.

The sold-out Linkin Park & Friends Celebrate Life in Honour of Chester Bennington' tribute concert will be a heartfelt farewell from

his bandmates.

Also performing at the show are Korn frontman Jonathan Davis, Avenged Sevenfold members M. Shadows and Synyster Gates, several members of System of a Down, Yellowcard singer William Ryan Key, and solo artist

Kiiara, who featured on Linkin Park track Heavy.

The live-stream will begin at 7.45pm PST (2.45am, Saturday 28 October GMT).

Proceeds from the charity concert will go to Music for Relief's One More Light Fund.

Meanwhile, his Linkin Park bandmates have continued to share throwback footage of the rocker behind the scenes.

One clip, which was posted last Monday (16 October), sees Bennington put on a French accent just before they take to the stage in Paris.

Watch it here:

The band also recently shared their Carpool Karaoke video, which was filmed just six days before they lost their frontman to suicide on 20 July 2017.

Watch our clip of them here:

Watch the full video below: