Linkin Park Dedicate Live Album To Chester Bennington

The band will release their One More Light Live LP on 15 December.

Linkin Park have dedicated their upcoming live album to late frontman Chester Bennington, who tragically lost his life to suicide on 20 July aged 41.

One More Light Live - which was recorded on their world tour of the same name - will be available next month.

#OneMoreLight Live - recorded on the One More Light World Tour 2017 - Available December 15th. Details: https://t.co/81TjG4UpmR pic.twitter.com/L66WMAe1eT — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) November 15, 2017

The band said in a statement: "We dedicate this live album to our brother Chester who poured his heart and soul into 'One More Light.'

"After we finished recording the album, we joked with Chester that - since he had delivered so many stunning performances in the studio -

he had set the bar extra high to produce that alchemy on stage each night.

"Not surprisingly, he welcomed the challenge."

The Numb outfit - comprised of Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Mike Shinoda, Dave Farrell and Joe Hahn - praised their lead singer for turning "pain into catharsis" with his emotional lyrics and thanked him for his "dedication" to the band.

The group added: "Chester was uniquely passionate, uncommonly generous, sensitive, optimistic, funny and kind. With his voice, he turned pain into catharsis, authenticity into art and passion into connection. His dedication to bringing these songs to life was triumphant.

"For those of you who attended this tour in person, we thank you. For those who could not, we hope this live album gives you a glimpse into how magical these shows were for the six of us."

Last month, Linkin Park paid tribute to Chester at a star-studded tribute concert for him in Los Angeles.

Mike, who hosted the event, told the crowd: "Doing this show is one of the hardest things I think that we've ever decided to do. And I think you're part of the only reason that we are able to even stand up here and do this."

He also sang his Looking for an Answer track, which he wrote soon after Chester's death.

The concert also saw the likes of Gavin Rossdale, Alanis Morrisette and Blink-182 also perform.

Linkin Park also aired their Carpool Karaoke video, which was filmed just six days before his death.

The Apple Music video, which the band hosted on their official Facebook page, begins with the text: "With The blessing of Chester's family and his bandmates, we share this episode, and dedicate it to the memory of Chester."

The 20-minute-long video sees the late singer joined by bandmates Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn alongside American comedian Ken Jeong, who sings with the band.

