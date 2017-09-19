Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Linkin Park will play a special show in Los Angeles to celebrate the life of their late frontman.

The concert will see the band join with friends and loved ones pay tribute to Chester Bennington at the Hollywood Bowl, California on 27 October.

Linkin Park announce a special show in honor of @ChesterBe : Los Angeles - Oct. 27th - Details: https://t.co/Pm542ynlcE pic.twitter.com/3h3dhSuHb4 — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) September 18, 2017

Tickets go on sale on Friday 22 September at 10 am Los Angeles time on Ticketmaster.

Linkin Park Underground members will have access to pre-sale tickets, which starts on Tuesday, 19 September at 12pm Los Angeles time.

The Numb outfit confirmed the news as they shared a heartbreaking new video for One More Light, which they've called "incredibly emotional".

Watch the video, which was directed by Mark Fiore and Linkin Park's Joe Hahn.

Joe Hahn said of the work: “It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it. I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people that need it. As we move forward to the Hollywood Bowl show and beyond, I think about the people that connect with the band, outside and inside our circle. This video is a gesture of good will to the people that want that connection.”

Mike Shinoda said: “One More Light was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone. We now find ourselves on the receiving end. In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can’t wait to see you again.”