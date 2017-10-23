The Libertines Members & Frank Turner For Nick Alexander Trust Event

23 October 2017, 16:30

The Libertines 2017

A Peaceful Noise, which was created in memory of the Eagles of Death Metal merchandise manager, has confirmed its first line-up details for 2017.

The Nick Alexander Memorial Trust has announced the first acts to be confirmed for A Peaceful Noise this year. 

The event, which was established in loving memory of Nick Alexander - who was among those tragically killed in the terrorist attack, which hit Eagles of Death Metal Bataclan gig in November 2015 - will take place at the ULU Live on 25 November 2017.

The night - which is now in its second year - will feature live performances from the Iggy Pop-championed trio, False Heads, and Frank Turner- who will play an acoustic set. 

This year will also see the special night of rock 'n' roll expand to a club night naned More Peaceful Noise - Official After Party-complete with a back-to-back DJ sets from The Libertines' Carl Barât and Gary Powell. 

Money raised on the night will go towards the the Nick Alexander Memorial Trust, helping it to continue to award grants for musical equipment to community and small charitable groups within the UK, and Josh Homme's Sweet Stuff foundation, which helps musicians and their families in need. 

Last year's event - which included performances from Maximo Park, Frank Turner, Gaz Coombes and Fran Healy from Travis - raised £30,141.06 for the organisations.

Get more information at apeacefulnoise.com.

