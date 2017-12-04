2018 BRITs Critics' Choice Award Winner Revealed

Find out who's won the prestigious honour this year.

Jorja Smith is the recipient of 2018's BRITS Critics' Choice Award.

Drake's protégé has beat off stiff competition from London rapper Stefflon Don and R&B star Mabel to receive the prestigious accolade.

The Get Together singer said of the news: "I cannot believe it, it's been an unforgettable 2017 during which I've fulfilled so many of my dreams and this is such a special way to end the year... and to be part of an all-female shortlist alongside Mabel and Stefflon Don, who've both had incredible 2017s, makes it even better! There's lots more to come in 2018 from all of us and I will do my best to make it another memorable year!"

BRITs Chairman and Chairman & CEO of Sony Music UK & Ireland Jason Iley added: "The Critics' Choice Award has an incredible track record of showcasing some of the most exciting up-and-coming artists for the last ten years. Jorja Smith has a huge future ahead of her and looks set to follow in the footsteps of the most successful past Critics' Choice winners."

The 2018 BRIT Awards, sponsored by Mastercard, takes place on 21 February at The O2 Arena, London.

Previous winners include Adele (2008), Florence + The Machine (2009), James Bay (2015) and Rag'n'Bone Man (2017).

Watch Rag'n'Bone man's incredible vocals during this live performance of his Human track: