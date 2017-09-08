Idris Elba To Guest Present The Hyundai Mercury Prize

Idris Elba has been announced as a guest present at this year's Hyundai Mercury Prize.

The world-renowned actor and DJ - who has worked with Macklemore and Ryan Lewis - is thrilled to be a part of the prestigious music awards ceremony and can't wait to spend the night with the nominees, which include The xx, alt-J and Blossoms.

The Luther star said: "The Hyundai Mercury Prize is a huge moment in the music calendar and I'm so happy to be involved. It is so important that we continue to celebrate the album as a work of art and this is a special night to celebrate the incredible shortlisted artists."

Meanwhile, last year's winner Skepta - whose critically-acclaimed album Konnichiwa beat the late David Bowie's last LP Blackstar to the win the accolade - is set to perform at the bash held Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on 14 September.

He will join grime pal Stormzy - who is up for the prize for Gang Signs & Prayer, and the likes of Alt-j, Blossoms, Dinosaur, Glass Animals, J Hus and Kate Tempest who are also shortlisted and due to take to the stage.

Watch Blossoms react to their Mercury Prize nod:

Play Blossoms react To Mercury Prize shortlist See guitarist Josh Dewhurst thank the judges for the honour. 00:37

Meanwhile, the Mercury's revealed a new judging panel this year, which includes Radio X's Head Of Music Mike Walsh.

The judges - who are also made up by the likes of Marcus Mumford, Jamie Cullum, Jessie Ware and Lianne La Havas said: “This year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize shortlist celebrates the remarkable power of British music. What these artists have in common is an infectious pleasure in music making and an arresting sense of urgency about the music they make. They delight in exploring musical possibilities and refusing to be pinned down by genre conventions.”

See your new look judging panel here:

Who's excited?!

Today we find out who will be on the 2017 Hyundai #MercuryPrize Shortlist! pic.twitter.com/NSHpnqI4wK — Mercury Prize (@MercuryPrize) July 27, 2017

See the 12 shortlisted 2017 Hyundai Mercury Prize Albums of the Year below:

alt-j - Relaxer

Blossoms - Blossoms

Dinosaur - Together, As One

Ed Sheeran - Divide

Glass Animals - How To Be A Human Being

J Hus - Common Sense

Kate Tempest - Let Them Eat Chaos

Loyle Carner - Yesterday's Gone

Sampha - Process

Stormzy - Gang Signs & Prayer

The Big Moon - Love in the 4th Dimension

The xx- I See You