Idris Elba To Guest Present The Hyundai Mercury Prize

8th September 2017, 11:03

The actor, musician and DJ will be part of the music awards ceremony, which will take place on Thursday 14 September at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith.

Idris Elba at Star Trek Beyond Premiere

Idris Elba has been announced as a guest present at this year's  Hyundai Mercury Prize.

The world-renowned actor and DJ - who has worked with Macklemore and  Ryan Lewis - is thrilled to be a part of the prestigious music awards ceremony and can't wait to spend the night with the nominees, which include The xx, alt-J and Blossoms.

The Luther star said: "The Hyundai Mercury Prize is a huge moment in  the music calendar and I'm so happy to be involved. It is so important that we continue to celebrate the album as a work of art and this is a special night to celebrate the incredible shortlisted artists."

Meanwhile, last year's winner Skepta - whose critically-acclaimed  album Konnichiwa beat the late David Bowie's last LP Blackstar  to the win the accolade - is set to perform at the bash held Eventim  Apollo, Hammersmith on 14 September.

He will join grime pal Stormzy - who is up for the prize for Gang  Signs & Prayer, and the likes of Alt-j, Blossoms, Dinosaur, Glass Animals, J Hus and Kate Tempest who are also shortlisted and due to take to the stage.

Watch Blossoms react to their Mercury Prize nod:

Play

Blossoms react To Mercury Prize shortlist

See guitarist Josh Dewhurst thank the judges for the honour.

00:37

Meanwhile, the Mercury's revealed a new judging panel this year, which includes Radio X's Head Of Music Mike Walsh.

The judges - who are also made up by the likes of Marcus Mumford, Jamie Cullum, Jessie Ware and Lianne La Havas said: “This year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize shortlist celebrates the remarkable power of British music. What these artists have in common is an infectious pleasure in music making and an arresting sense of urgency about the music they make. They delight in exploring musical possibilities and refusing to be pinned down by genre conventions.”

See your new look judging panel here: 

See the 12 shortlisted 2017 Hyundai Mercury Prize Albums of the Year below:

alt-j - Relaxer
 Blossoms - Blossoms 
 Dinosaur - Together, As One 
 Ed Sheeran - Divide
 Glass Animals - How To Be A Human Being
 J Hus - Common Sense 
 Kate Tempest -  Let Them Eat Chaos 
 Loyle Carner - Yesterday's Gone
 Sampha - Process
 Stormzy - Gang Signs & Prayer
 The Big Moon - Love in the 4th Dimension
The xx- I See You 

 

