Idlewild Announce The Remote Part Anniversary Shows

17 October 2017, 11:32

Idlewild Roddy Woomble 2005 XFM Getty

The Scottish rockers will celebrate 15 years of their acclaimed album this December.

Idlewild have announced anniversary shows for 2017.

The Scottish indie outfit are set to mark 15 years of their third studio album with two shows at the O2 ABC Glasgow on 19 and 20 December.

The Remote Part spawned four singles, including crossover hit, You Held the World in Your Arms, which appeared on the soundtrack to popular video game FIFA 2003' and was their only top 10 UK hit.

See the best songs to feature on FIFA soundtracks throughout the years.

In a statement on their official Facebook, reads: "On December 19th & 20th we'll be getting festive and celebrating the 15th anniversary of our album 'The Remote Part' by playing through it all (and other favourites) at the wonderful O2 ABC Glasgow. (sic)"

The band - made up of Roddy Woomble, Rod Jones, Colin Newton, Luciano Rossi and Andrew Mitchell - also confirmed they will set about working on their eighth studio album, a follow up to 2015's Everything Ever Written, after the pair of concerts.

They added: "Then we'll be getting back to work on finishing recording the new Idlewild album!

"Tickets go on general sale this Friday at 9am, but members of our mailing list can access an exclusive pre-sale from 9am this Wednesday.

Last month, frontman Woomble released solo album The Deluder, and admitted at the time it didn't mean the end of Idlewild.

He said: "I just came out with quite a lot of songs last year. Idlewild will definitely make another record, there’s no doubt about

that – it just depends when. For the time being I found that I had all of these songs that just sit together and that I could do a good job of them on my own."

Photo credit: Dave Etheridge-Barnes/Getty Images

Trending On Radio X

Sean Hughes in Never Mind The Buzzcocks tribute vi

WATCH: Never Mind The Buzzcocks Share Sean Hughes Tribute Video
Bear's Mission with Anthony Joshua ITV

WATCH: Anthony Joshua's Biggest Fear On Bear's Mission Is Classic
Slipknot Halloween Masks

These Slipknot Halloween Masks Are Terrifying

Dave Grohl at Cal Jam 17

PHOTOS: Why Dave Grohl Gave An Injured Fan His Shoe...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Team Sky's Chris Froome wins Velo d'Or for best cyclist of 2017

Pilot killed after F-18 jet crashes during take-off from air base near Madrid

Hate crimes soar after terror attacks and EU referendum

Tottenham's Harry Kane tops Sky Sports Power Rankings

Paulie Malignaggi confirms Conor McGregor talks underway for possible boxing showdown