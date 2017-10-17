Idlewild Announce The Remote Part Anniversary Shows

The Scottish rockers will celebrate 15 years of their acclaimed album this December.

Idlewild have announced anniversary shows for 2017.

The Scottish indie outfit are set to mark 15 years of their third studio album with two shows at the O2 ABC Glasgow on 19 and 20 December.

We're celebrating the 15th anniversary of 'The Remote Part' at @O2ABC on 19 & 20 Dec



Pre-sale 9am Wed - signup → https://t.co/toJiR9wxtc pic.twitter.com/HDJ4PK0w7L — Idlewild (@IdlewildtheBand) October 16, 2017

The Remote Part spawned four singles, including crossover hit, You Held the World in Your Arms, which appeared on the soundtrack to popular video game FIFA 2003' and was their only top 10 UK hit.

In a statement on their official Facebook, reads: "On December 19th & 20th we'll be getting festive and celebrating the 15th anniversary of our album 'The Remote Part' by playing through it all (and other favourites) at the wonderful O2 ABC Glasgow. (sic)"

The band - made up of Roddy Woomble, Rod Jones, Colin Newton, Luciano Rossi and Andrew Mitchell - also confirmed they will set about working on their eighth studio album, a follow up to 2015's Everything Ever Written, after the pair of concerts.

They added: "Then we'll be getting back to work on finishing recording the new Idlewild album!

"Tickets go on general sale this Friday at 9am, but members of our mailing list can access an exclusive pre-sale from 9am this Wednesday.

Last month, frontman Woomble released solo album The Deluder, and admitted at the time it didn't mean the end of Idlewild.

He said: "I just came out with quite a lot of songs last year. Idlewild will definitely make another record, there’s no doubt about

that – it just depends when. For the time being I found that I had all of these songs that just sit together and that I could do a good job of them on my own."

Photo credit: Dave Etheridge-Barnes/Getty Images