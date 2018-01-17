Foo Fighters, Kasabian And Wolf Alice Lead NME Awards Nominees

17 January 2018, 16:11

Laura Allard Fleishcl/RCA Press

The ceremony is due to take place in London next month…

NME have announced the shortlist for this year’s awards - and
 
The VO5 NME Awards 2018 will take place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on 14 February and Wolf Alice, Kasabian and Foo Fighters have all been nominated.

This year’s list sees new categories Best Mixtape and Best Collaboration, along with the hotly-contested Villain Of The Year, with world leaders Donald Trump, Theresa May and Kim Jong-un battling it out for the title alongside British Conservative Party politician Jeremy Hunt, Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan and two-time nominated Villain of the Year Katie Hopkins.

Voting for winners is now open at www.nme.com/awardsvote.

Limited tickets for the event, which will feature a set from 2018’s Godlike Genius recipient Liam Gallagher, are available now from nme.com/tickets.

The VO5 NME Awards 2018 shortlist in full:

BEST BRITISH BAND SUPPORTED BY ZIG-ZAG 

Alt-J 
Kasabian
Wolf Alice
The 1975
The xx
Bastille 

BEST INTERNATIONAL BAND SUPPORTED BY 19 CRIMES

Haim 
The National
Foo Fighters
The Killers
Paramore
Migos

BEST BRITISH SOLO ARTIST SUPPORTED BY VO5

Dua Lipa
Liam Gallagher
Ed Sheeran
Stormzy
Loyle Carner
Charli XCX

BEST INTERNATIONAL SOLO ARTIST

Kendrick Lamar
Taylor Swift
Lorde
Lana Del Rey
St. Vincent
Father John Misty 

BEST NEW ARTIST

Stefflon Don
J Hus
The Magic Gang
Sigrid
SZA
Shame

BEST ALBUM SUPPORTED BY ORANGE AMPLIFICATION

Melodrama - Lorde
Common Sense - J Hus
Visions Of A Life - Wolf Alice
Humanz - Gorillaz
Yesterday’s Gone - Loyle Carner
Sleep Well Beast - The National

BEST TRACK SUPPORTED BY ESTRELLA GALICIA

Bless This Acid House - Kasabian
Humble - Kendrick Lamar 
Green Light - Lorde
Something To Remember Me By - The Horrors
New Rules - Dua Lipa
Boys - Charli XCX 

BEST LIVE ARTIST

Kasabian
Stormzy
Lorde
Royal Blood
LCD Soundsystem
Liam Gallagher

BEST FESTIVAL SUPPORTED BY ID&C

Glastonbury
Reading & Leeds
Download
Parklife
TRNSMT 
Bestival 

BEST COLLABORATION SUPPORTED BY VO5

I Know You - Craig David and Bastille
Ding-A-Ling - Stefflon Don and Skepta
Continental Breakfast - Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile 
We Got The Power - Gorillaz and Jehnny Beth
Trigger Bang - Lily Allen and Giggs
Bestie - Yungen and Yxng Bane 

BEST MIXTAPE

Pop 2 - Charli XCX
More Life - Drake
7 Nights / 7 Days - Krept & Konan
Apricot Princess - Rex Orange County 
Game Over - Dave
No Bullshit - Avelino  

BEST VIDEO

Sucker - The Big Moon
Boys - Charli XCX
Los Ageless - St. Vincent
Look What You Made Me Do - Taylor Swift
New Rules - Dua Lipa
Television Romance - Pale Waves

BEST FILM SUPPORTED BY ZIG-ZAG

T2 Trainspotting
Blade Runner 2049
Baby Driver
The Disaster Artist
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
It 

BEST TV SHOW

Stranger Things 2
Game of Thrones
Westworld
Rick And Morty
GLOW
Peaky Blinders

MUSIC MOMENT OF THE YEAR

One Love Manchester
The Killers play surprise set at Glastonbury
Grime4Corbyn
Noel Gallagher plays Don’t Look Back In Anger at Manchester Arena
Lady Gaga at the Super Bowl
Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington tribute concert

BEST FESTIVAL HEADLINER 

Muse
Boy Better Know
Ed Sheeran
Noel Gallagher 
Foo Fighters
The 1975 

BEST SMALL FESTIVAL

Festival No.6
Boardmasters
Wilderness 
Field Day
End Of The Road
Kendal Calling

VILLAIN OF THE YEAR 

Donald Trump
Theresa May
Katie Hopkins
Piers Morgan
Kim Jong-un
Jeremy Hunt

HERO OF THE YEAR 

Ariana Grande
Rose McGowan
Jeremy Corbyn
Ellie Rowsell 
Big Shaq
David Attenborough 

BEST REISSUE

OKNOTOK - Radiohead
Purple Rain - Prince
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band - The Beatles
Automatic For The People - R.E.M.
The Queen Is Dead - The Smiths
Radiator - Super Furry Animals

BEST MUSIC BOOK: 

Eskiboy - by Wiley
F*ck, That’s Delicious - by Action Bronson
David Bowie: A Life - by Dylan Jones
Can’t Stand Up For Falling Down - by Allan Jones
Meet Me In The Bathroom - by Lizzy Goodman
2023: A Trilogy - by The KLF 

BEST MUSIC FILM: 

Gaga: Five Foot Two
L7: Pretend We’re Dead
Bunch Of Kunst
George Michael: Freedom 
England Is Mine
Whitney: Can I Be Me 

