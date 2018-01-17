Foo Fighters, Kasabian And Wolf Alice Lead NME Awards Nominees

The ceremony is due to take place in London next month…

NME have announced the shortlist for this year’s awards - and



The VO5 NME Awards 2018 will take place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on 14 February and Wolf Alice, Kasabian and Foo Fighters have all been nominated.

This year’s list sees new categories Best Mixtape and Best Collaboration, along with the hotly-contested Villain Of The Year, with world leaders Donald Trump, Theresa May and Kim Jong-un battling it out for the title alongside British Conservative Party politician Jeremy Hunt, Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan and two-time nominated Villain of the Year Katie Hopkins.

Voting for winners is now open at www.nme.com/awardsvote.

Limited tickets for the event, which will feature a set from 2018’s Godlike Genius recipient Liam Gallagher, are available now from nme.com/tickets.

The VO5 NME Awards 2018 shortlist in full:

BEST BRITISH BAND SUPPORTED BY ZIG-ZAG

Alt-J

Kasabian

Wolf Alice

The 1975

The xx

Bastille

BEST INTERNATIONAL BAND SUPPORTED BY 19 CRIMES

Haim

The National

Foo Fighters

The Killers

Paramore

Migos

BEST BRITISH SOLO ARTIST SUPPORTED BY VO5

Dua Lipa

Liam Gallagher

Ed Sheeran

Stormzy

Loyle Carner

Charli XCX

BEST INTERNATIONAL SOLO ARTIST

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift

Lorde

Lana Del Rey

St. Vincent

Father John Misty

BEST NEW ARTIST

Stefflon Don

J Hus

The Magic Gang

Sigrid

SZA

Shame

BEST ALBUM SUPPORTED BY ORANGE AMPLIFICATION

Melodrama - Lorde

Common Sense - J Hus

Visions Of A Life - Wolf Alice

Humanz - Gorillaz

Yesterday’s Gone - Loyle Carner

Sleep Well Beast - The National

BEST TRACK SUPPORTED BY ESTRELLA GALICIA

Bless This Acid House - Kasabian

Humble - Kendrick Lamar

Green Light - Lorde

Something To Remember Me By - The Horrors

New Rules - Dua Lipa

Boys - Charli XCX

BEST LIVE ARTIST

Kasabian

Stormzy

Lorde

Royal Blood

LCD Soundsystem

Liam Gallagher

BEST FESTIVAL SUPPORTED BY ID&C

Glastonbury

Reading & Leeds

Download

Parklife

TRNSMT

Bestival

BEST COLLABORATION SUPPORTED BY VO5

I Know You - Craig David and Bastille

Ding-A-Ling - Stefflon Don and Skepta

Continental Breakfast - Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile

We Got The Power - Gorillaz and Jehnny Beth

Trigger Bang - Lily Allen and Giggs

Bestie - Yungen and Yxng Bane

BEST MIXTAPE

Pop 2 - Charli XCX

More Life - Drake

7 Nights / 7 Days - Krept & Konan

Apricot Princess - Rex Orange County

Game Over - Dave

No Bullshit - Avelino

BEST VIDEO

Sucker - The Big Moon

Boys - Charli XCX

Los Ageless - St. Vincent

Look What You Made Me Do - Taylor Swift

New Rules - Dua Lipa

Television Romance - Pale Waves

BEST FILM SUPPORTED BY ZIG-ZAG

T2 Trainspotting

Blade Runner 2049

Baby Driver

The Disaster Artist

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

It

BEST TV SHOW

Stranger Things 2

Game of Thrones

Westworld

Rick And Morty

GLOW

Peaky Blinders

MUSIC MOMENT OF THE YEAR

One Love Manchester

The Killers play surprise set at Glastonbury

Grime4Corbyn

Noel Gallagher plays Don’t Look Back In Anger at Manchester Arena

Lady Gaga at the Super Bowl

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington tribute concert

BEST FESTIVAL HEADLINER

Muse

Boy Better Know

Ed Sheeran

Noel Gallagher

Foo Fighters

The 1975

BEST SMALL FESTIVAL

Festival No.6

Boardmasters

Wilderness

Field Day

End Of The Road

Kendal Calling

VILLAIN OF THE YEAR

Donald Trump

Theresa May

Katie Hopkins

Piers Morgan

Kim Jong-un

Jeremy Hunt

HERO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Rose McGowan

Jeremy Corbyn

Ellie Rowsell

Big Shaq

David Attenborough

BEST REISSUE

OKNOTOK - Radiohead

Purple Rain - Prince

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band - The Beatles

Automatic For The People - R.E.M.

The Queen Is Dead - The Smiths

Radiator - Super Furry Animals

BEST MUSIC BOOK:

Eskiboy - by Wiley

F*ck, That’s Delicious - by Action Bronson

David Bowie: A Life - by Dylan Jones

Can’t Stand Up For Falling Down - by Allan Jones

Meet Me In The Bathroom - by Lizzy Goodman

2023: A Trilogy - by The KLF

BEST MUSIC FILM:

Gaga: Five Foot Two

L7: Pretend We’re Dead

Bunch Of Kunst

George Michael: Freedom

England Is Mine

Whitney: Can I Be Me