Fans Share "I Am The Change" Photos For Chester Bennington's Birthday

The Linkin Park frontman has been honoured on what would have been his 42nd Birthday by fans spreading his wife's #360ChangesDirection campaign.

Chester Bennington has been honoured on what would have been his 42nd Birthday.The Linkin Park frontman tragically lost his life to suicide on 20 July last year, and his wife Talinda chose to mark the event by launching the #320ChangesDirection campaign to raise awareness of mental health.

Earlier this month she asked fans to take part, writing: "On March 20th,Post a pic holding up your hand, which symbolizes you know the 5 signs of emotional well-being. Write “I AM THE CHANGE” on your hand. Bcuz the change begins within ourselves".

To honor @ChesterBe Bday-I’m asking you to Change Direction. On March 20th,Post a pic holding up your hand 🤚, which symbolizes you know the 5 signs of emotional well-being. Write “I AM THE CHANGE” on your hand. Bcuz the change begins within ourselves https://t.co/bZ2yDAq3y1 — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) March 7, 2018

Talinda shared her own image today, writing: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY my love @ChesterBe From the day we met, you have changed me for the better. Today, I honor you. RIP BOO."

She also shared a link to her 320 Changes Direction website and encouraged her followers to know the 5 signs of emotional health.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY my love @ChesterBe From the day we met, you have changed me for the better. Today, I honor you. RIP BOO. Visit https://t.co/bZ2yDAq3y1 to make a pledge to know the 5 signs of emotional health❤️#320ChangesDirection #Iamthechange pic.twitter.com/JpeXSmfWT0 — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) March 20, 2018

Fans have today responded in their droves in tribute to the Numb singer, sharing their photos from around the world. See some of them below:

Happy birthday @ChesterBe Thanks for everything. 🙏In my head today "With you"...

The sound of your voice

Painted on my memories.

Even if you're not with me

I'm with you#320ChangesDirection #IAmTheChange #MakeChesterProud pic.twitter.com/YESQEoTjnu — angelOKey (@YourAngelOKey) March 20, 2018

Other fans have shared their messages for the In The End singer, with one making a video clip of tributes for the rocker and his family, while others have simply thanked him for his music.

Happy Birthday @ChesterBe 🎉❤️

Today we will celebrate you from here, you deserve that. Look at all those beautiful wishes for you and your family🙏🏻@TalindaB we made this with much love and i hope you can feel that❤️

We love you! #320ChangesDirection #MakeChesterProud pic.twitter.com/EwbEaQiPJ9 — Sarah💞🦄 (@honeymoon_sarah) March 20, 2018

I hate it when people write Chester Bennington, 20th March 1976- 20th July 2017😶

Chester Bennington was, is, and will be alive forever.

Chester Bennington, 20th March 1976- Eternity🌟❤🌼#MakeChesterProud 🌻❤ #320ChangesDirection 😁 pic.twitter.com/MUE0sHalZv — Vashi♥♠ (@urvashiimahanot) March 19, 2018

Learn more about the 320 Changes Direction here.

Chester Bennington tragically took his life on what would have been his good friend Chris Cornell's 53rd Birthday.

The grunge icon also lost his life to suicide just two months before- Bennington sang Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah at the grunge icon's funeral.

Ever since his sad passing, his widow Talinda has striven to share the difficulty in spotting the signs of depression.

One video sees the singer playing a game at home with his family just days before his suicide.

Talinda captioned it: "This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #f**kdepression #MakeChesterProud (sic)".

Watch Chester Bennington's isolated vocals on Numb:

