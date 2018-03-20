Fans Share "I Am The Change" Photos For Chester Bennington's Birthday

The Linkin Park frontman has been honoured on what would have been his 42nd Birthday by fans spreading his wife's #360ChangesDirection campaign.

Chester Bennington has been honoured on what would have been his 42nd Birthday.The Linkin Park frontman tragically lost his life to suicide on 20 July last year, and his wife Talinda chose to mark the event by launching the #320ChangesDirection campaign to raise awareness of mental health.

Earlier this month she asked fans to take part, writing: "On March 20th,Post a pic holding up your hand, which symbolizes you know the 5 signs of emotional well-being. Write “I AM THE CHANGE” on your hand. Bcuz the change begins within ourselves".

Talinda shared her own image today, writing: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY my love @ChesterBe From the day we met, you have changed me for the better. Today, I honor you. RIP BOO."

She also shared a link to her 320 Changes Direction website and encouraged her followers to know the 5 signs of emotional health.

Fans have today responded in their droves in tribute to the Numb singer, sharing their photos from around the world. See some of them below:

Other fans have shared their messages for the In The End singer, with one making a video clip of tributes for the rocker and his family, while others have simply thanked him for his music. 

Learn more about the 320 Changes Direction here.

Chester Bennington tragically took his life on what would have been his good friend Chris Cornell's 53rd Birthday.

The grunge icon also lost his life to suicide just two months before- Bennington sang Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah at the grunge icon's funeral. 

Ever since his sad passing, his widow Talinda has striven to share the difficulty in spotting the signs of depression.

One video sees the singer playing a game at home with his family just days before his suicide.

Talinda captioned it: "This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #f**kdepression #MakeChesterProud (sic)".

Watch it below:

Watch Chester Bennington's isolated vocals on Numb:

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives. Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male.CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.www.thecalmzone.net NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.ukWorried about someone? Click herehttps://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/

