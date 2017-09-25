"Thank You For The Music." Fans React To Wild Beasts' Split

25 September 2017, 13:38

Wild Beasts at Festival No. 6 - Day 2

The Present Tense outfit announced their split, and teased that they'd "like to celebrate" with farewell dates.

Music fans have reacted to the news that Wild Beasts will be no more.

The Kendal four-piece announced their split this morning, saying: “The four of us have decided, for our own reasons and in our own ways, that it is now time to leave this orbit.”

See their full post here: 

Fans have rushed to thank the band for "the music" and hail them as "one of the most unique bands around".

See some of their reactions below:

Wild Beasts - who comprised of Hayden Thorpe, Ben Little, Chris Talbot, Tom Fleming - released five albums in total, with their last record being Boy King in 2016.

Photo credit: Katja Ogrin/EMPICS Entertainment/EMPICS 

