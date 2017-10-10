Justin Hawkins: I Get A "B**er" Wearing My Old Catsuits

The Darkness singer Justin Hawkins says he puts on his old catsuits to impress his spouse, and gets very excited while doing it.

Asked if he still owns his favourite stage outfits, the 42-year-old rocker told The Sun: "I've got all of them. Occasionally, if the wife fancies some role play or a younger husband I'll don it (laughs) ... walk around with a boner in it because it reminds me of being successful. That's alluring to a lady... success."

Watch The Darkness in their Solid Gold video:

The BRIT Award-winning band - who recently dropped their new album Pinewood Smile - are eager to play arenas and stadiums again so they can bring their "crazy" antics to more people.

Justin's brother and guitarist Dan Hawkins told the outlet: "We'd be lying if we said we didn't want to be back in arenas at some point.

"Just because we can make a reality of all the crazy set ideas that we have. But we're doing pretty well. We're just happy playing to our massive fan base."

Justin admitted: "The main thing is we're really enjoying ourselves, but ideally we'd be enjoying ourselves in front of millions of people.

"I don't know how much of a reality that will be but we'll keep trying and see what happens."