Dolores O'Riordan's Death Not Being Treated As Suspicious

News of The Cranberries singer's passing was announced on Monday.

Dolores O'Riordan's untimely death is not being treated as suspicious.

The 46-year-old singer was found dead in her room at the London Hilton hotel on Park Lane on Monday (15 January), and while her cause of death is not yet known, The Metropolitan Police have confirmed they are not treating it as suspicious.

Investigators are compiling a report to hand over to the local coroner's office.

A spokeswoman for the London Hilton added: "It is with deep regret that we can confirm a guest sadly passed away at the hotel on Monday 15th January.

"We offer our sincere condolences to their family at this difficult time. Team members acted swiftly to alert the Metropolitan Police and we are co-operating fully with their investigation."

The Cranberries also informed their fans about Dolores' sudden passing, and wrote on Twitter: "We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today. Noel, Mike and Fergal"

We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today.

Just last month, Dolores admitted she was "feeling good" after some performances ahead of the Christmas period.

She wrote on the band's Twitter page: "Hi All, Dolores here. Feeling good! I did my first bit of gigging in months at the weekend, performed a few songs at the Billboard annual staff holiday party in New York with the house band. Really enjoyed it! Happy Christmas to all our fans!! Xo ."

The Cranberries star was in the capital ahead of a recording session with Bad Wolves to sing on their cover of Zombie.

Today (16 January) the band released a statement, and the singer Tommy Vexx said: "Zombie is an incredibly personal song…and we always felt the rawness and honesty she projected on stage and in her recordings was something to which all bands should aspire to...When we heard she wanted to sing on our version, it was the greatest compliment a [band] could receive.”

Tributes have continued to pour in for the Irish singer from all over the music world.

Sharing an image on Instagram, U2 wrote: “The band are floored but it’s of course her family we’re all thinking of right now. Out of the West came this storm of a voice - she had such strength of conviction yet she could speak to the fragility in all of us. Limerick’s ‘Bel canto’.” Bono, The Edge, Adam and Larry."

Irish rockers Kodaline wrote on Twitter: "Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan! @The_Cranberries gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends".

Frank Turner wrote: "Oh lord. Not Dolores O’Riordan. Grew up singing Cranberries songs. Tragic news."

Irish singer-songwriter Hozier was "shocked and saddened" to hear of the news.

Jim Corr of The Corrs sent his "deepest sympathies" to her family.

See more tributes here:

gone too soon.

rest in power to one of our biggest musical inspirations, dolores o'riordan.

Photo credit: David Jensen/EMPICS Entertainment/PA images