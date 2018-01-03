Coachella Announces 2018 Line-Up

Find out who is set to headline the California festival.

The Weeknd, Beyonce and Eminem are set to headline Coachella in 2018.

The Can't Feel My Face singer will top the bill on Friday 13 and 20 April, with Beyonce taking to the stage on Saturday 14 and 21 April, while the rapper - who headlined Reading & Leeds last year - will close proceedings on 15 and 22 April.

The US festival, which takes place over two weeks in April in Indio, California, will also play host to the likes of Jamiroquai, War On Drugs, Haim, and Portugal. the Man.

Last year, Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno revealed he wants to work with Eminem, telling NME. "I've got bags full that are perfect for him. He's such an incredible artist. His flow is just... f**k man.

"That first album for me is massive."

Photo credit: USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images