WATCH: Chester Bennington’s Wife Shares Video Taken Before His Death

Chester Bennington's widow has shared a video of her late husband just over a day and a half before he passed away to show how suicidal thoughts can be completely hidden.

The Linkin Park frontman tragically took his own life back in July and now his wife Talinda has taken to social media to share a clip taken days before his tragic passing.

She captioned it: "This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #f**kdepression #MakeChesterProud (sic)"

She proceeded it with a message on the site which read: "My next tweet is the most personal tweet I have ever done. I'm showing this so that you know that depression doesn't have a face or a mood.

Earlier month Talinda Bennington also shared a photo of the Crawlin' singer with his family just days before his death, writing: "This was days b4 my husband took his own life.Suicidal thoughts were there,but you'd. Never kmow. #fuckdepression".

This was days b4 my husband took his own life.Suicidal thoughts were there,but you'd. Never kmow. #fuckdepression pic.twitter.com/2IPXxXJxmT — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 7, 2017

This latest video comes after Bennington's 15-year-old son Draven admitted there is a part of him still expecting his dad to "pop back up".

Speaking in a video he made to mark National Suicide Prevention Week, Draven told family therapist Angelica Guajardo: "It still doesn’t feel like it actually happened. You always think that maybe he’s on vacation and someone just found someone else. Maybe he’ll pop back up [like it was a mistake or a bad joke].

"It’s hard because sometimes you just sit down, you start thinking about things. I came across old home videos that he had, things like that. It sucks."

