WATCH: Chester Bennington’s Wife Shares Video Taken Before His Death

WATCH: Foo Fighters To Take Part In Carpool Karaoke
Dave Grohl and co. have confirmed their appearance on James Corden's Late Late show segment.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Talinda Bennington has posted a poignant clip of the late Linkin Park frontman laughing and smiling just 36 hours before his tragic suicide.
Chester Bennington's widow has shared a video of her late husband just over a day and a half before he passed away to show how suicidal thoughts can be completely hidden.
The Linkin Park frontman tragically took his own life back in July and now his wife Talinda has taken to social media to share a clip taken days before his tragic passing.
She captioned it: "This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #f**kdepression #MakeChesterProud (sic)"
Watch it here:
Chester Bennington's Widow Posts Video 36 Hours Before Death Credit: Twitter/TalindaB 00:40
Chester Bennington's Widow Posts Video 36 Hours Before Death
Credit: Twitter/TalindaB
00:40
She proceeded it with a message on the site which read: "My next tweet is the most personal tweet I have ever done. I'm showing this so that you know that depression doesn't have a face or a mood.
My next tweet is the most personal tweet I have ever done. I'm showing this so that you know that depression doesn't have a face or a mood.— Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 16, 2017
Earlier month Talinda Bennington also shared a photo of the Crawlin' singer with his family just days before his death, writing: "This was days b4 my husband took his own life.Suicidal thoughts were there,but you'd. Never kmow. #fuckdepression".
This was days b4 my husband took his own life.Suicidal thoughts were there,but you'd. Never kmow. #fuckdepression pic.twitter.com/2IPXxXJxmT— Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 7, 2017
This latest video comes after Bennington's 15-year-old son Draven admitted there is a part of him still expecting his dad to "pop back up".
Watch it below:
Draven Bennington - Suicide Prevention Credit: Suicide Prevention/YouTube 00:30
Draven Bennington - Suicide Prevention
Credit: Suicide Prevention/YouTube
00:30
Speaking in a video he made to mark National Suicide Prevention Week, Draven told family therapist Angelica Guajardo: "It still doesn’t feel like it actually happened. You always think that maybe he’s on vacation and someone just found someone else. Maybe he’ll pop back up [like it was a mistake or a bad joke].
"It’s hard because sometimes you just sit down, you start thinking about things. I came across old home videos that he had, things like that. It sucks."
Listen to Chester Bennington's amazing isolated vocals on Numb:
Listen to Chester Bennington's isolated vocal for Numb
02:17
Photo still: Twitter/TalindaB
Dave Grohl and co. have confirmed their appearance on James Corden's Late Late show segment.
As the fifth series kicks off, the comedian told Radio X's Gordon Smart about his ambitions for the game show.
Alex Diamond and his mates went above and beyond to stash booze by burying it onsite WEEKS in advance.
Would you plonk one of these on during a long haul flight at any point?
The outspoken rocker has taken aim at the hit HBO series, which he admits to never watching.
The supernatural horror - which stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer - is out this Friday.
When rock music hits the dancefloor, it can be a beautiful thing. We look at the greatest examples of the indie remix.
Feeling bookish? Celebrate Book Lovers Day with a selection of songs that pay homage to books, novels, anthologies and novellas.
To mark World Philosophy Day, let's get DEEP. Is your existentialism all relative, or are you in love with a notion?
Motivating yourself to lift weights in the gym is pretty difficult. Use these tracks to help you make the gains.
Comments
Powered by Facebook