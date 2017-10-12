Watch The Late Chester Bennington In Linkin Park's Carpool Karaoke

The Numb outfit have shared their version of the famous segment, which was filmed less than a week before their frontman tragically died.

Linkin Park have shared their Carpool Karaoke video, which was film just six days before they lost their frontman to suicide on 20 July 2017.

Watch our clip above.

The Apple Music video, which the band hosted on their official Facebook page, begins with the text: "With The blessing of Chester's family and his bandmates, we share this episode, and dedicate it to the memory of Chester."

The words then tragically appear: "This was taped July 14, 2017."

Watch the full video here:

The 20-minute-long video sees the late singer joined by bandmates Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn alongside American comedian Ken Jeong, who sings with the band.

They kick of proceedings by singing Outkast's Hey Ya before singing their own tracks, including Numb and In The End, before upgrading to a karaoke truck where they sing Aerosmith's I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing.

The gang even stop on the side of the road for a spot of breakdancing before singing Red Hot Chili Peppers' Under The Bridge.

In the uplifting yet poignant video, Chester Bennington cracks jokes in the driving seat with Ken Jeong, shows-off his full vocal range, and describes his hopes and dreams for his children.

Underneath the post the band shared a link to their One More Light Fund in Memory of Chester Bennington.

Meanwhile, earlier today Linkin Park shared a photo on Instagram, with bassist Dave 'Phoenix' Farrell telling their fans they were "back to work".

Watch another clip shared by Linkin Park of their frontman: