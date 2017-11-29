BRIT Awards Critics' Choice 2018 Shortlist Revealed

Find out who's been nominated for the prestigious honour this year.

Stefflon Don, Jorja Smith and Mabel will battle it out to receive the BRITs 2018 Critics' Choice Award.

Stefflon - whose fans are called dons - came to prominence this year after collaborating with US pop star Demi Lovato and Jax Jones on Instruction and the rapper said she was feeling "lit" about being shortlisted for the prestigious accolade previously handed to the likes of Ellie Goulding, James Bay and Adele.

She said: "I am so excited to be nominated for this amazing award. A big shout out to all my fans and dons for their support. 2017 has been lit and I can't wait for 2018! Mad love to you all."

Stephanie Allen - faces competition from Drake's protégé Jorja Smith, the voice featured on the hip-hop star's track Get It Together.

She said: "It's an honour to be recognised amongst such incredible emerging talent. 2017 was a very special year and there's so much more to come from me in 2018!"

And the last in the all-female list in the running for the accolade, is Mabel - the daughter of singer and songwriter Neneh Cherry and Massive Attack record producer Cameron McVey - who is over the moon with the nomination.

She commented: "Being nominated for the Critics' Choice award really is a dream come true for me. So much hard work has gone into getting to this point, so to be acknowledged by something like the BRIT Awards means the world."

Since its inception in 2008 the Critics Choice Award has helped launch the careers of the likes of Adele, Florence + The Machine, Jessie J, Emeli Sande, Tom Odell, Sam Smith, Jack Garratt and this year's winner Rag 'n' Bone Man.

Watch Rag'n'Bone Man's incredible vocal performances below:

The Critics Choice winner will be announced on Monday (4 December), and will be the first recipient of Anish Kapoor's award.

See it below:

Here it is! The #BRITs 2018 award, designed by the incredible Sir Anish Kapoor pic.twitter.com/RjOLydkCyn — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) November 27, 2017

The 2018 BRIT Awards, sponsored by Mastercard, takes place on 21 February 2017 at London's The O2 arena.