Bob Dylan Leads Tributes To Former Bandmate Tom Petty

The Like a Rolling Stone singer has joined the likes of Paul McCartney, Billy Idol, Meat Loaf and Mick Jagger in paying tribute to the icon.

Bob Dylan has paid tribute to his former bandmate Tom Petty, calling him a "great performer".

The 76-year-old singer and his late friend - who passed away on Monday (2 October) aged 66 following a cardiac arrest - co-founded supergroup Traveling Wilburys with George Harrison, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison.

Dylan told Rolling Stone in a statement: "It’s shocking, crushing news. I thought the world of Tom. He was great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I’ll never forget him.”

Several other big-name stars from the world of music have paid tribute to Tom - who was also known for his group Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - including fellow music legend Billy Idol, 61.

He wrote on Twitter: "Shocked & upset 2 hear about #tompetty 'we got lucky when we found u....'...RIP (sic)"

Shocked & upset 2 hear about #tompetty 'we got lucky when we found u….’…RIP https://t.co/MlqRwhKEWC — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) October 2, 2017

Paul McCartney wrote: "Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time."

Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time. — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 2, 2017

Meat Loaf, 70, praised the singer as a "great rocker" but insisted the star's hit music will ensure he "still lives with us".

He wrote on Facebook: "More sad news today with Passing another great Rocker Tom Petty , Great Writer with classic songs that marked a time in many peoples lives , loving fans who he also loved . The world lost a great one today .

"He still lives with us in his music . As his daughter said earlier today a normal guy who loved what he did . Our prayers go out to Tom and his family .(sic)"

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger added: "So sad about Tom Petty, he made some great music. Thoughts are with his family."

So sad about Tom Petty, he made some great music. Thoughts are with his family. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) October 3, 2017

John Mayer wrote: "I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly. “you belong somewhere you feel free.”

I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.

“you belong somewhere you feel free.” — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

KISS rocker Paul Stanley, 65, was also devastated about Tom's death, admitting he has "loved" the late star's music.

He tweeted: "No! We have lost Tom Petty. From our opening act in the seventies to becoming a brilliant songwriter and performer I have loved his music. (sic)"

No! We have lost Tom Petty. From our opening act in the seventies to becoming a brilliant songwriter and performer I have loved his music. pic.twitter.com/yhyPCfm2l6 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 2, 2017

Steven Van Zandt, 66 - a guitarist in Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band - was left in disbelief by the news and sent his condolences to the star's family.

He tweeted: "Man this cannot be happening. Not Tom Petty please. Our deepest love and condolences to his family and band. A brother and true believer.(sic)"

Man this cannot be happening. Not Tom Petty please. Our deepest love and condolences to his family and band. A brother and true believer. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) October 2, 2017

Tony Dimitriades, longtime manager of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, confirmed the musician had passed away.

He said in a statement: "On behalf of the Tom Petty family, we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty. He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40 p.m. PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends."

A statement went out later on Tom Petty's official Twitter account:

Coldplay paid special tribute upon hearing of the sad news during their show at Portland's Moda Center, where they held a one minute silence.

Watch them perform Free Fallin' with R.E.M's Peter Buck perform Free Fallin' here:

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers played a show just over a week ago at ago at the Hollywood Bowl on Monday 25 September.

Watch the footage of Petty's last ever two live performances, You Wreck Me and American Girl:

Photo credit: Mark Weiss/Getty Images