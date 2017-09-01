Blink 182 Reward Fans For Helping Hurricane Harvey Victims

Blink 182's Mark Hoppus is rewarding fans who choose to donate to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Whats My Age Again? rocker took his his merchandise store's Instagram page to offer an incentive to his followers, sharing a poster for clothes donation, adding: "This is a great way to get involved and help those in need right now. Repost and Tag #icleanedoutmyclosetforhouston and #HMNIMhouston we'll be randomly giving away some gifts to those who spread the word."

Meanwhile, stars from across the entertainment world have pledged their support to the cause, with Kevin Hart, Beyonce, Leonardo DiCaprio all donating for the victims.

