Blink 182 Added To Line-Up For Chester Bennington Tribute Gig

22 September 2017, 11:00

Members of Korn and System Of A Down have also been confirmed for the celebration of the Linkin Park frontman's life.

Blink-182 have joined the line-up for Chester Bennington’s tribute concert.

The rock trio have announced they will be taking to the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on 27 October to pay tribute to the late Linkin Park frontman - who tragically took his own life in July this year at the age of 41.

Taking to Twitter to confirm the news, the All The Small Things rockers wrote: “In honor of our friend #ChesterBennington, we're excited to announce we'll be performing w/ @LinkinPark October 27."

As well as headline act Linkin Park - who will be performing without their late frontman for the first time - Blink-182 will be joined by the likes of Korn frontman Jonathan Davies, Avenged Sevenfold members M. Shadows and Synyster Gates, several members of System of a Down, Yellowcard singer William Ryan Key, and solo artist Kiiara, who featured on Linkin Park track Heavy.

Listen to Chester Bennington's isolated vocals on Numb: 

Listen to Chester Bennington's isolated vocal for Numb

02:17

Meanwhile, Linkin Park singer Mike Shinoda recently revealed he was unsure about performing at the concert until he spoke to legendary producer Rick Rubin, who told him he would be helping to deliver a “cathartic experience” to their fans.

Mike said: "I had gone to Rick Rubin as a source of guidance. He said, 'I think you guys need to get onstage.' I think that'll be the thing that'll feel good. It'll be super, super hard. We haven't gone out together in public, we haven't played.

"[He said] 'The fans want to see you. Not because they want to see a show, there's a cathartic experience that needs to happen and it'll inform what you guys are doing.’”

Money raised from the concert will go to Music for Relief's One More Light Fund in memory of the late singer, and tickets are on sale now.

Meanwhile, Talinda Bennington has shared a heartbreaking video of the singer taken just 36 hours before he died to show how hidden his suicidal thoughts were. 

Watch it here: 

Chester Bennington's Widow Posts Video 36 Hours Before Death

Credit: Twitter/TalindaB

00:40

Taking to Twitter she wrote: "This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #f**kdepression #MakeChesterProud".


