Ben Howard Announces New Album, Single & UK Tour

Ben Howard. Picture: Press

The singer-songwriter has spoken to Radio X's John Kennedy about his Noonday Dream album and its first single A Boat To An Island On The Wall.

Ben Howard has shared the details of his first album in four years and its debut single.

Listen to his sprawling seven-minute track A Boat To An Island On The Wall:

Speaking about epic single he told Radio X's John Kennedy: "It was never supposed to be that long, but I guess I just got carried away..."

He added: "It felt like a kind of constant conversation [...] It's not a resolute answer that song, it's sort of like a question."

The Only Love singer will also be heading out on UK tour dates with his six-piece band, with tickets going on sale on Friday 13 April.

See his UK dates below:

13 June Hammersmith Apollo, London

14 June – Hammersmith Apollo, London

28 June – Playhouse, Edinburgh

29 June – Albert Hall, Manchester

30 June – The Eden Sessions, Cornwall

Noonage Dream, which follows his 2014 I Forget Where We Were album, is set for release on 1 June and is available to pre-order now.