Ben Howard Announces New Album, Single & UK Tour
5 April 2018, 12:45
The singer-songwriter has spoken to Radio X's John Kennedy about his Noonday Dream album and its first single A Boat To An Island On The Wall.
Ben Howard has shared the details of his first album in four years and its debut single.
Listen to his sprawling seven-minute track A Boat To An Island On The Wall:
Speaking about epic single he told Radio X's John Kennedy: "It was never supposed to be that long, but I guess I just got carried away..."
He added: "It felt like a kind of constant conversation [...] It's not a resolute answer that song, it's sort of like a question."
The Only Love singer will also be heading out on UK tour dates with his six-piece band, with tickets going on sale on Friday 13 April.
See his UK dates below:
13 June Hammersmith Apollo, London
14 June – Hammersmith Apollo, London
28 June – Playhouse, Edinburgh
29 June – Albert Hall, Manchester
30 June – The Eden Sessions, Cornwall
Noonage Dream, which follows his 2014 I Forget Where We Were album, is set for release on 1 June and is available to pre-order now.
Noonday Dream // June 1 // Pre-order now: https://t.co/cYVaLdRxrx— ben howard (@benhowardmusic) April 5, 2018
UK: Pre-order Noonday Dream via Ben's official store to gain exclusive presale access to June 2018 UK tour tickets: https://t.co/9cHpTncHFU pic.twitter.com/H2RZDqUYFw