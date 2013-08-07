The xx, Vampire Weekend and Johnny Marr Up For Independent Music Awards

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The xx, Vampire Weekend, Alt-J and Johnny Marr are among the acts nominated for this year's AIM Independent Music Awards.
The shortlist was announced by Radio X's John Kennedy at the Gibson Guitar Studio last night who also got a nod in the Indie Champion category.
Ten bands are nominated for Independent Album of the Year - in association with Record Store Day - including Vampire Weekend, The xx, Jagwar Ma and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.
Daughter is among the acts leading the nominations with three nods.
Billy Bragg's going to get an Outstanding Contribution Award at the ceremony on September 3.
The full list of nominees is:
Bellowhead (Navigator)
Bonobo (Ninja Tune)
Enter Shikari (Ambush Reality/[PIAS] Recordings)
Johnny Marr (New Voodoo)
The National (4AD)
The 1975 (Dirty Hit)
Daughter (4AD)
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (Macklemore LLC)
Palma Violets (Rough Trade)
Passenger (Nettwerk)
Public Service Broadcasting (Test Card Recordings)
Alt-J (Infectious)
The Computers (One Little Indian)
Enter Shikari (Ambush Reality/[PIAS] Recordings)
Frankie & the Heartstrings (Wichita)
Sam Lee (Nest Collective)
Ghostpoet - Some Say I So I Say Light ([PIAS] Recordings)
John Grant - Pale Green Ghosts (Bella Union)
Major Lazer - Free The Universe (Because Music)
Villagers - {Awayland} (Domino)
The xx - Coexist (XL Recordings)
Alcopop! Records
Gringo Records
Hyperdub
Rocket Girl
Too Pure Singles Club
Bonobo - The North Borders (Ninja Tune)
Interpol - Turn On The Bright Lights 10th Anniversary Edition (Matador)
The Horrors - Higher (XL Recordings)
Various Artists - Kenya Special (Soundway Records)
Various Artists - Scared to Get Happy: A Story of Indie Pop 1980-89 (Cherry Red)
Hebridean Celtic Festival
In The Woods
Truck Festival
Y Not Festival
Childhood - Solemn Skies (Marathon Artists)
David Byrne & St Vincent - Who (4AD)
Django Django - WOR (Because Music)
Grimes - Genesis (4AD)
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis - Thrift Shop (Macklemore LLC)
The Ramona Flowers ? Lust & Lies (Distiller Records)
Gilles Peterson - BBC 6music
Joe Sparrow - A New Band A Day
John Kennedy - Radio X
Lauren Laverne - BBC 6music
Lawrence Montgomery - Rise Music
Daughter - Youth (4AD)
Jagwar Ma - The Throw (Marathon Artists)
Palma Violets - Best of Friends (Rough Trade)
Passenger - Let Her Go (Nettwerk)
TNGHT - Higher Ground (Warp Records)
Vampire Weekend - Diane Young (XL Recordings)
The 2 Bears (Southern Fried)
Alabama Shakes (Rough Trade)
Alt-J (Infectious)
Django Django (Because Music)
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (Macklemore LLC)
Daughter - If You Leave (4AD)
David Byrne & St Vincent - Love This Giant (4AD)
Ghostpoet - Some Say I So I Say Light ([PIAS] Recordings)
Jagwar Ma - Howlin (Marathon Artists)
John Grant - Pale Green Ghosts (Bella Union)
Jon Hopkins - Immunity (Domino)
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Push the Sky Away (Bad Seed)
Public Service Broadcasting - Inform - Educate - Entertain (Test Card Recordings)
Vampire Weekend - Modern Vampires of the City (XL Recordings)
The xx - Coexist (XL Recordings)
Bella Union
Cooking Vinyl
Matador
[PIAS] Recordings
Warp Records
Geoff Travis (Rough Trade)
Billy Bragg (Cooking Vinyl)
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
The Foos frontman has revealed he was approached to make a feature film, but he had to go back to his "day job".
Vicky Cornell has thanked fans for their "sympathy, love and support" so far and asked them to leave their dedications on the grunge icon's official website.
According to reports, the frontman will be back on form after suffering from "severe vomiting" in time for Kasabian's headline set this weekend.
The Run For Cover outfit suggested bands today aren't as popular as The Strokes or Interpol because they don't stand out.
The rocker has shared a stunning live version of the track, which was recorded at Air Studios.
We look at a score of the best stage poses by the Muse frontman.
Celebrate 30 years of New Order's Substance with our compilation of the most successful "Best Ofs" ever released.
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
A great man once said: “Youth is wasted on the young.” We say: Shut up, grandad!
Comments
Powered by Facebook