The xx, Vampire Weekend and Johnny Marr Up For Independent Music Awards

The shortlist was announced by Radio X's John Kennedy at the Gibson Guitar Studio last night who also got a nod in the Indie Champion category.

Ten bands are nominated for Independent Album of the Year - in association with Record Store Day - including Vampire Weekend, The xx, Jagwar Ma and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.

Daughter is among the acts leading the nominations with three nods.

Billy Bragg's going to get an Outstanding Contribution Award at the ceremony on September 3.

The full list of nominees is:

Best Live Act (in association with The Fly)

Bellowhead (Navigator)

Bonobo (Ninja Tune)

Enter Shikari (Ambush Reality/[PIAS] Recordings)

Johnny Marr (New Voodoo)

The National (4AD)

Independent Breakthrough of the Year (sponsored by 7digital)

The 1975 (Dirty Hit)

Daughter (4AD)

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (Macklemore LLC)

Palma Violets (Rough Trade)

Passenger (Nettwerk)

Public Service Broadcasting (Test Card Recordings)

Hardest Working Band or Artist

Alt-J (Infectious)

The Computers (One Little Indian)

Enter Shikari (Ambush Reality/[PIAS] Recordings)

Frankie & the Heartstrings (Wichita)

Sam Lee (Nest Collective)

Best 'Difficult' Second Album (in association with Radio X)

Ghostpoet - Some Say I So I Say Light ([PIAS] Recordings)

John Grant - Pale Green Ghosts (Bella Union)

Major Lazer - Free The Universe (Because Music)

Villagers - {Awayland} (Domino)

The xx - Coexist (XL Recordings)

Best Small Label (sponsored by Disc Manufacturing Services)

Alcopop! Records

Gringo Records

Hyperdub

Rocket Girl

Too Pure Singles Club

Special Catalogue Release of the Year (in association with Amazon)

Bonobo - The North Borders (Ninja Tune)

Interpol - Turn On The Bright Lights 10th Anniversary Edition (Matador)

The Horrors - Higher (XL Recordings)

Various Artists - Kenya Special (Soundway Records)

Various Artists - Scared to Get Happy: A Story of Indie Pop 1980-89 (Cherry Red)

Golden Welly Award for Best Independent Festival (sponsored by UK Music, in association with AIF and This is Fake DIY)

Hebridean Celtic Festival

In The Woods

LeeFest

Truck Festival

Y Not Festival

Independent Video of the Year (Sponsored by Vevo)

Childhood - Solemn Skies (Marathon Artists)

David Byrne & St Vincent - Who (4AD)

Django Django - WOR (Because Music)

Grimes - Genesis (4AD)

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis - Thrift Shop (Macklemore LLC)

The Ramona Flowers ? Lust & Lies (Distiller Records)

Indie Champion Award (sponsored by Consolidated Independent)

Gilles Peterson - BBC 6music

Joe Sparrow - A New Band A Day

John Kennedy - Radio X

Lauren Laverne - BBC 6music

Lawrence Montgomery - Rise Music

Independent Track of the Year (Sponsored by Spotify)

Daughter - Youth (4AD)

Jagwar Ma - The Throw (Marathon Artists)

Palma Violets - Best of Friends (Rough Trade)

Passenger - Let Her Go (Nettwerk)

TNGHT - Higher Ground (Warp Records)

Vampire Weekend - Diane Young (XL Recordings)

PPL Award for Most Played New Independent Act

The 2 Bears (Southern Fried)

Alabama Shakes (Rough Trade)

Alt-J (Infectious)

Django Django (Because Music)

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (Macklemore LLC)

Independent Album Of The Year (in association with Record Store Day)

Daughter - If You Leave (4AD)

David Byrne & St Vincent - Love This Giant (4AD)

Ghostpoet - Some Say I So I Say Light ([PIAS] Recordings)

Jagwar Ma - Howlin (Marathon Artists)

John Grant - Pale Green Ghosts (Bella Union)

Jon Hopkins - Immunity (Domino)

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Push the Sky Away (Bad Seed)

Public Service Broadcasting - Inform - Educate - Entertain (Test Card Recordings)

Vampire Weekend - Modern Vampires of the City (XL Recordings)

The xx - Coexist (XL Recordings)

Independent Label of the Year (sponsored by Coutts)

Bella Union

Cooking Vinyl

Matador

[PIAS] Recordings

Warp Records

Pioneer Award (sponsored by The Orchard)

Geoff Travis (Rough Trade)





Outstanding Contribution to Music (sponsored by eMusic)



Billy Bragg (Cooking Vinyl)