This Video Of A Teacher Weeping Over Prince Perfectly Sums Up How We Feel...

A video has emerged of a school teacher reacting to Prince's death , and it's capturing the emotions of many around the world.

The footage was uploaded by Twitter user Diamond , alongside the caption: "When my teacher found out Prince died."

The clip, which sees the teacher playing Purple Rain for his class while weeping at his desk, has gone viral, amassing over 58K retweets and 72 likes.

In response to comments about the video on Twitter, Diamond revealed: "He is a really cool guy and an amazing teacher".

Tributes have continued to pour in from all walks of life, with iconic landmarks also paying homage to the Purple Prince.

Minneapolis' famous stadium and Target Field - the home of the Minnesota Twins - went purple inside and out upon hearing the sad news.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France also looked resplendent in purple.

As did the Empire State building..

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome was lit up respectfully in New Orleans.

The Los Angeles City Hall lights reflected the purple one.

Warner Bros released an official statement and paid tribute at their offices.

And if that wasn't out of this world enough, NASA released an image of a purple-hued nebula to mark Prince's passing.

