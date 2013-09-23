Dan Le Sac Vs. Scroobius Pip release new single Gold Teeth

After receiving the initial tune from Dan, Pip said he “Wrote and wrote, inspired by the HUGE beat that Dan had sent. We then got Josh (Flux Pavilion) onboard to co-produce with Dan and, between the two of them, they just took it to the next level.”

Watch the video for Gold Teeth here:

The duo have sold out their October shows and have scheduled a massive tour for early 2014 – including a huge show at London’s Koko. Details below.

2014 TOUR DATES:

19 January, Manchester Academy 2

20 January, Edinburgh, Liquid Room

21 January, Glasgow, Arches

22 January, Newcastle, Academy 2

23 January, Sheffield, Plug

24 January, Leeds, Stylus

25 January, Birmingham, Institute

27 January,Cardiff, Solus 2

28 January, Exeter, Lemongrove

30 January, Oxford, Academy

1 February, Norwich, Water Front

2 February, Hull, University

4 February, London, Koko

5 February, Cambridge, Junction

6 February, Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

7 February, Bristol, Anson Rooms

8 February, Bedford, Corn Exchange