Plan B to Play Mercury Warm Up Show

Plan B , Django Django and Sam Lee are the latest to play a special warm up show ahead of this year's Barclaycard Mercury Prize .

The shortlisted artists will co-headline at LSO St Luke's in London on Wednesday October 10, as part of the build up to the awards ceremony

Tickets are free and available through a special ballot - but entry requires a £10 donation to War Child.

The winner of this year's Barclaycard Mercury P rize will be announced at a ceremony on November 1.

The nominees are:

Alt-J - An Awesome Wave

Ben Howard - Every Kingdom

Django Django - Django Django

Field Music - Plumb

Jessie Ware - Devotion

Lianne La Havas - Is Your Love Big Enough?

Michael Kiwanuka - Home Again

The Maccabees - Given to the Wild

Plan B - Ill Manors

Richard Hawley - Standing at the Sky's Edge

Roller Trio - Roller Trio

Sam Lee - Ground of its Own