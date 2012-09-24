Plan B to Play Mercury Warm Up Show

24th September 2012, 17:31

He'll be joined by Django Django on the bill for the Barclaycard Mercury Prize warm up show...

Plan B , Django Django and Sam Lee are the latest to play a special warm up show ahead of this year's Barclaycard Mercury Prize .

The shortlisted artists will co-headline at LSO St Luke's in London on Wednesday October 10, as part of the build up to the awards ceremony

Tickets are free and available through a special ballot - but entry requires a £10 donation to War Child.

The winner of this year's Barclaycard Mercury P rize will be announced at a ceremony on November 1.

The nominees are:

Alt-J - An Awesome Wave
Ben Howard - Every Kingdom
Django Django - Django Django
Field Music - Plumb
Jessie Ware - Devotion
Lianne La Havas - Is Your Love Big Enough?
Michael Kiwanuka - Home Again
The Maccabees - Given to the Wild
Plan B - Ill Manors
Richard Hawley - Standing at the Sky's Edge
Roller Trio - Roller Trio
Sam Lee - Ground of its Own

