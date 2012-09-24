Plan B to Play Mercury Warm Up Show

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
He'll be joined by Django Django on the bill for the Barclaycard Mercury Prize warm up show...
Plan B , Django Django and Sam Lee are the latest to play a special warm up show ahead of this year's Barclaycard Mercury Prize .
The shortlisted artists will co-headline at LSO St Luke's in London on Wednesday October 10, as part of the build up to the awards ceremony
Tickets are free and available through a special ballot - but entry requires a £10 donation to War Child.
The winner of this year's Barclaycard Mercury P rize will be announced at a ceremony on November 1.
The nominees are:
Alt-J - An Awesome Wave
Ben Howard - Every Kingdom
Django Django - Django Django
Field Music - Plumb
Jessie Ware - Devotion
Lianne La Havas - Is Your Love Big Enough?
Michael Kiwanuka - Home Again
The Maccabees - Given to the Wild
Plan B - Ill Manors
Richard Hawley - Standing at the Sky's Edge
Roller Trio - Roller Trio
Sam Lee - Ground of its Own
