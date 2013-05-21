Placebo Announce New Album And UK Tour

The trio's seventh outing, Loud Like Love, is to be released on September 16 in an array of formats including a "3D Lenticular Super Deluxe Box Set" and "Doubel 12" Coloured Vinyl Gatefold Edition".

It's the follow-up to 2009's Battle For The Sun and sees the band's first album with Universal Music.

Alongside this, Brian Molko and co will kick off a European tour in Poland in November, hitting the UK in December. The full UK tour dates are:

December 12 - O2 Academy, Birmingham

December 13 - O2 Academy, Glasgow

December 14 - O2 Apollo, Manchester

December 16 - O2 Academy, Brixton

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday May 24.