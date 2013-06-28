Pixies Release New Track

Pixies have released their first new material in nearly a decade.

The alt.rock legends have issued the new track Bagboy as a stream and a download via their website pixiesmusic.com.

It's the first new recording from the band since 2004's Bam Thwok, which was written for the soundtrack for Shrek 2 and released via iTunes.

Only two weeks ago, it was announced that original bass player Kim Deal had left the band.

