Pearl Jam Announce New Album Lightning Bolt

12th July 2013, 12:35

Pearl Jam have announced they will release thier tenth album Lightning Bolt on October 15.

Pearl Jam

The first track from the record - called Mind Your Manners - is out now.
 
It's the band's fist release since 2009's Backspacer .
 
Lightning Bolt was produced by Brendan O'Brien (Stone Temple Pilots, Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen )

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News