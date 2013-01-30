New MGMT Album in June

30th January 2013, 13:11

The follow-up to Congratulations has been recorded over the past year in a cabin in Buffalo.

MGMT

They say its "even weirder" than their last one and inspired by Aphex Twin and house music.

"We're not trying to make music that everyone understands the first time they hear it," Ben Goldwasser from the band told Rolling Stone .

Track titles include "Mystery Disease" and "Alien Days" apparently.

The band recently confirmed they were back in the studio - and 'testing' their new songs on a kitten. It looked shocked.

