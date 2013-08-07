My Chemical Romance Guitarist Posts Demo Online

My Chemical Romance announced their split in March saying in a statement online

"Being in this band for the past 12 years has been a true blessing. We've gotten to go places we never knew we would. We've been able to see and experience things we never imagined possible. We've shared the stage with people we admire, people we look up to, and best of all, our friends. And now, like all great things, it has come time for it to end. Thanks for all of your support, and for being part of the adventure."

Frank Iero tweeted thanks to his fans for their support following the release: