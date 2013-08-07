My Chemical Romance Guitarist Posts Demo Online

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
Former My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero has published a solo song online called Joyriding.
My Chemical Romance announced their split in March saying in a statement online
"Being in this band for the past 12 years has been a true blessing. We've gotten to go places we never knew we would. We've been able to see and experience things we never imagined possible. We've shared the stage with people we admire, people we look up to, and best of all, our friends. And now, like all great things, it has come time for it to end. Thanks for all of your support, and for being part of the adventure."
Frank Iero tweeted thanks to his fans for their support following the release:
wow, thanks to everyone who took the time to listen to joyriding & made their friends do the same. its a wonderful feeling to know you care.— frnkiero (@FrankIero) August 7, 2013
The Foos frontman has revealed he was approached to make a feature film, but he had to go back to his "day job".
Vicky Cornell has thanked fans for their "sympathy, love and support" so far and asked them to leave their dedications on the grunge icon's official website.
According to reports, the frontman will be back on form after suffering from "severe vomiting" in time for Kasabian's headline set this weekend.
The Run For Cover outfit suggested bands today aren't as popular as The Strokes or Interpol because they don't stand out.
The rocker has shared a stunning live version of the track, which was recorded at Air Studios.
