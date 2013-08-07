MGMT: We Want Our Music To Empower People

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
MGMT have told Radio X they hope their new album will be used by fans to soundtrack their own lives.
Speaking to Radio X's John Kennedy on X-posure Ben and Andrew explained that new single Your Life Is A Lie is an example of how their new music is meant to be a tool for their fans.
"Despite there being a song called introspection on the new album I think the last one was the more withdrawn and inward looking album and this one's more... like our eyes are pretty open and we're shouting at people in a way.
"But the song Your Life Is a Lie in particular was never meant to be directed at our fans or anybody in particular. What it's meant for more is to be utilised as a kind of weapon that you can direct towards whoever you want and it's supposed to be an empowering song."
Their self-titled third album is due out September 17 and the band reckon calling it MGMT was a statement of intent.
"We were doing press for Congratulations when we decided to call it MGMT.
"I think we called it that because... I think the third album a lot of times is supposed to be the defining statement that a band makes so we hoped it would be a self fulfilling prophecy if we just went ahead and named the album [MGMT].
"I think there are different parts of the album that represent each stage in our band - starting in college through our albums."
Listen back to the interview:
