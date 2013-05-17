Manic Street Preachers Go Acoustic For New Album?

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
James Dean Bradfield has told Radio X the next Manic Street Preachers album is nearly finished.. and has a more acoustic sound.
Speaking at the Ivor Novello Awards in London last night, the singer claimed: "It's slightly strange, there's barely an electric guitar on the record. [However], the band is still driving the songs."
The band's last album, Postcards From A Young Man, was released in 2010 and following the greatest hits compilation, National Treasures they claimed that they'd be taking a "long time" off.
However, with dates planned in Australasia in June and July, it appears that Manics HQ is starting to get into gear for the new album… complete with a first single already pencilled in.
James told Radio X: "The first single kind of feels like a mix between Exile On Main Street era Rolling Stones and Vegas Elvis with lots of brass and horns on it. So we've gone to a bit of a funny place."
James presented The Maccabees with the Best Contemporary Song Award for their work on the track Pelican.
