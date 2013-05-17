Manic Street Preachers Go Acoustic For New Album?

Speaking at the Ivor Novello Awards in London last night, the singer claimed: "It's slightly strange, there's barely an electric guitar on the record. [However], the band is still driving the songs."

The band's last album, Postcards From A Young Man, was released in 2010 and following the greatest hits compilation, National Treasures they claimed that they'd be taking a "long time" off.

However, with dates planned in Australasia in June and July, it appears that Manics HQ is starting to get into gear for the new album… complete with a first single already pencilled in.

James told Radio X: "The first single kind of feels like a mix between Exile On Main Street era Rolling Stones and Vegas Elvis with lots of brass and horns on it. So we've gone to a bit of a funny place."

James presented The Maccabees with the Best Contemporary Song Award for their work on the track Pelican.