Kate Bush Beats Adele to Pop Award

1st May 2012, 20:41

50 Words For Snow picked up the pop accolade at the South Bank Awards...

Kate Bush

The South Bank Awards cover music, dance, theatre, film and TV comedy.

50 Words For Snow picked up the pop accolade over 21 and PJ Harvey's Let England Shake.

It's Kate Bush's first album since 2005.

Musical Matilda - which comedian Tim Minchin penned the songs for - got the theatre award.

