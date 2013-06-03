Johnny Borrell Announces Solo Album

Johnny Borrell has announced his debut solo album will be called Borrell 1 and is out July 22.

The record is Johnny's first studio album for five years and was originally recorded on a four track recorder by the frontman and a group of musicians including Razorlight bass player Freddie Stitz, Brazilian saxophonist Joao Mello and Darren Berry.

After playing live Johnny decided to re-record them in London with legendary producer Trevor Horn.

The music just came very naturally," Johnny commented. "It's an album that was born in the spirit of a party, and the arrangements for the songs come from that atmosphere."

First single Pan-European Supermodel Song (Oh! Gina) is out tomorrow on iTunes.

Full track listing:

Power To The Woman
Joshua Amrit
Pan-European Supermodel Song (Oh! Gina)
Ladder To Your Bed
Dahlia Rondo
Cyrano Masochiste
We Cannot Overthrow
Each And Every Road
Wild Today
Dahlia Allegro
Erotic Letter

Johnny and his band - who go under the name Zazou - have already announced a series of small club shows to preview the new album.

The June tour Dates:

Tues 11 -  Southampton, The Cellar
Wed 12 - Aldershot, West End Centre
Thurs 13 - Bristol, Louisiana
Fri 14 -  York, Fibbers
Sun 16 - Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
Mon 17 -  Leicester, Lock 42
Tues 18- London, 100 Club

