Johnny Borrell Announces Solo Album

The record is Johnny's first studio album for five years and was originally recorded on a four track recorder by the frontman and a group of musicians including Razorlight bass player Freddie Stitz, Brazilian saxophonist Joao Mello and Darren Berry.

After playing live Johnny decided to re-record them in London with legendary producer Trevor Horn.

The music just came very naturally," Johnny commented. "It's an album that was born in the spirit of a party, and the arrangements for the songs come from that atmosphere."

First single Pan-European Supermodel Song (Oh! Gina) is out tomorrow on iTunes.

Full track listing:

Power To The Woman

Joshua Amrit

Pan-European Supermodel Song (Oh! Gina)

Ladder To Your Bed

Dahlia Rondo

Cyrano Masochiste

We Cannot Overthrow

Each And Every Road

Wild Today

Dahlia Allegro

Erotic Letter

Johnny and his band - who go under the name Zazou - have already announced a series of small club shows to preview the new album.

The June tour Dates:

Tues 11 - Southampton, The Cellar

Wed 12 - Aldershot, West End Centre

Thurs 13 - Bristol, Louisiana

Fri 14 - York, Fibbers

Sun 16 - Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

Mon 17 - Leicester, Lock 42

Tues 18- London, 100 Club