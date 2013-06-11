Goldfrapp Announce New Album and Tour

The band's sixth album was written an produced by members Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory and was recorded at their studio in the English countryside.

All the songs except one are named in the first person "with a cast list of evocative character sketches, the contrary love affairs, the suspense, hallucinations, fairy tales and modern folklores documented and the traces of redemption".



Goldfrapp kick-start a summer of live performances with two shows at the Manchester International Festival on July 17 and 18 - where they will be performing Tales Of Us live for the very first time, accompanied by the Royal Northern College of Music string orchestra. The band will then be performing at Somerset House on July 20 before going on to headline the Lovebox main stage on Sunday July 21.



They have also announced a show at Hammersmith Apollo on Friday Nov 1.



Tales Of Us track listing:

Jo

Annabel

Drew

Ulla

Alvar

Thea

Simone

Stranger

Laurel

Clay