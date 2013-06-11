Goldfrapp Announce New Album and Tour

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
Goldfrapp have announced they are releasing new album Tales of Us on September 9.
The band's sixth album was written an produced by members Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory and was recorded at their studio in the English countryside.
All the songs except one are named in the first person "with a cast list of evocative character sketches, the contrary love affairs, the suspense, hallucinations, fairy tales and modern folklores documented and the traces of redemption".
Goldfrapp kick-start a summer of live performances with two shows at the Manchester International Festival on July 17 and 18 - where they will be performing Tales Of Us live for the very first time, accompanied by the Royal Northern College of Music string orchestra. The band will then be performing at Somerset House on July 20 before going on to headline the Lovebox main stage on Sunday July 21.
They have also announced a show at Hammersmith Apollo on Friday Nov 1.
Tales Of Us track listing:
Jo
Annabel
Drew
Ulla
Alvar
Thea
Simone
Stranger
Laurel
Clay
