Damon Albarn, Jack White and Jamie xx Up For Production Awards

Damon Albarn is being pegged as UK Producer Of The Year, while Jack White is in the running for the International award, while Jamie xx, Alt-J, Florence And The Machine, The Maccabees and Bon Iver all get nods.

Meanwhile, Beatles producer Sir George Martin gets an outstanding contribution award.

The awards honour the backroom talents that create both recorded and live music, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on February 7, 2013.

The nominees include:

UK Producer of the Year

sponsored by The BRIT Awaards 2013

Damon Albarn

Jake Gosling

Paul Epworth

International Producer of the Year

sponsored by British Grove Studios

Danger Mouse

Jack White

Max Martin

Re-mixer of the Year

Jamie xx

Matthew Herbert

UNKLE

UK Album of the Year

Alt-J - An Awesome Wave

Ed Sheeran - +

Florence & The Machine Ceremonials

Paloma Faith - Fall To Grace

UK Single Song Release of the Year

Ed Sheeran - Lego House

Paloma Faith - Picking Up The Pieces

Plan B - Ill Manors

The Maccabees - Pelican

Live Production of the Year

sponsored by Shure

Adele Live at Royal Albert Hall 2011

Bon Iver at AIR Studios

The Olympics - Opening Ceremony

Outstanding Contributionto UK Music

sponsored by PPL

Sir George Martin CBE