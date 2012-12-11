Damon Albarn, Jack White and Jamie xx Up For Production Awards

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
The nominations for this years Music Producers Guild Awards have been announced.
Damon Albarn is being pegged as UK Producer Of The Year, while Jack White is in the running for the International award, while Jamie xx, Alt-J, Florence And The Machine, The Maccabees and Bon Iver all get nods.
Meanwhile, Beatles producer Sir George Martin gets an outstanding contribution award.
The awards honour the backroom talents that create both recorded and live music, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on February 7, 2013.
The nominees include:
UK Producer of the Year
sponsored by The BRIT Awaards 2013
Damon Albarn
Jake Gosling
Paul Epworth
International Producer of the Year
sponsored by British Grove Studios
Danger Mouse
Jack White
Max Martin
Re-mixer of the Year
Jamie xx
Matthew Herbert
UNKLE
UK Album of the Year
Alt-J - An Awesome Wave
Ed Sheeran - +
Florence & The Machine Ceremonials
Paloma Faith - Fall To Grace
UK Single Song Release of the Year
Ed Sheeran - Lego House
Paloma Faith - Picking Up The Pieces
Plan B - Ill Manors
The Maccabees - Pelican
Live Production of the Year
sponsored by Shure
Adele Live at Royal Albert Hall 2011
Bon Iver at AIR Studios
The Olympics - Opening Ceremony
Outstanding Contributionto UK Music
sponsored by PPL
Sir George Martin CBE
