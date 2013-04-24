Brian May Produces Badger Song

The Queen guitarist has been working on the track - called The Badger Song - in protest at the Government’s plan to make killing badgers legal from the June 1 to reduce tuberculosis in cattle.

He's also going to get Brian Blessed to feature on the song - saying "we need badgers alive!" in the style of his character in Flash Gordon.

The track - which you can hear a snippet of below - is inspired by Queen's hit record Flash and also features a sample of Jonti Picking's - who created the Weebls Stuff website - track Badger Badger Mushroom Snake which gained viral success back in the mid-noughties.

A video of him playing an unfinished version of the song to an audience of 200 gathered at a public meeting in Taunton, Somerset to rally against the cull has been posted online.