Brian May Produces Badger Song

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Brian May has produced a song to raise awareness about the badger cull.
The Queen guitarist has been working on the track - called The Badger Song - in protest at the Government’s plan to make killing badgers legal from the June 1 to reduce tuberculosis in cattle.
He's also going to get Brian Blessed to feature on the song - saying "we need badgers alive!" in the style of his character in Flash Gordon.
The track - which you can hear a snippet of below - is inspired by Queen's hit record Flash and also features a sample of Jonti Picking's - who created the Weebls Stuff website - track Badger Badger Mushroom Snake which gained viral success back in the mid-noughties.
A video of him playing an unfinished version of the song to an audience of 200 gathered at a public meeting in Taunton, Somerset to rally against the cull has been posted online.
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
The Foos frontman has revealed he was approached to make a feature film, but he had to go back to his "day job".
Vicky Cornell has thanked fans for their "sympathy, love and support" so far and asked them to leave their dedications on the grunge icon's official website.
According to reports, the frontman will be back on form after suffering from "severe vomiting" in time for Kasabian's headline set this weekend.
The Run For Cover outfit suggested bands today aren't as popular as The Strokes or Interpol because they don't stand out.
The rocker has shared a stunning live version of the track, which was recorded at Air Studios.
We look at a score of the best stage poses by the Muse frontman.
Celebrate 30 years of New Order's Substance with our compilation of the most successful "Best Ofs" ever released.
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
A great man once said: “Youth is wasted on the young.” We say: Shut up, grandad!
Comments
Powered by Facebook