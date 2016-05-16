Blossoms Confirm Album Title And Release Date

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Blossoms have confirmed the details to their long-awaited debut album.
The Stockport five-piece have revealed their first studio effort will be eponymously titled and set for release on 5 August 2016.
OUR EPONYMOUS DEBUT ALBUM 'BLOSSOMS'❤️WILL BE RELEASED ON 5TH AUGPRE-ORDER YOUR COPY HERE https://t.co/baBbscYOah pic.twitter.com/NMGFkVn245— B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) May 16, 2016
The self-titled album was recorded at Liverpool's Parr Street Studios and produced by Rich Turvey and the band's mentor, The Coral's James Skelly.
Fans can pre-order the album on iTunes now .
Charlemagne
At Most A Kiss
Getaway
Honey Sweet
Onto Her Bed
Texia
Blown Rose
Smashed Pianos
Cut Me and I’ll Bleed
My Favourite Room
Blow
Deep Grass
Watch the video for their Getaway single:
