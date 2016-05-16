Blossoms Confirm Album Title And Release Date

16th May 2016, 13:09

Get the artwork and tracklisting for the Stockport band's debut LP.

Blossoms press 2016 with black banner

Blossoms have confirmed the details to their long-awaited debut album.

The Stockport five-piece have revealed their first studio effort will be eponymously titled and set for release on 5 August 2016.

The self-titled album was recorded at Liverpool's Parr Street Studios and produced by Rich Turvey and the band's mentor, The Coral's James Skelly. 

Fans can pre-order the album on iTunes now .

See their tracklisting below: 

Charlemagne
At Most A Kiss
Getaway
Honey Sweet
Onto Her Bed
Texia
Blown Rose
Smashed Pianos
Cut Me and I’ll Bleed
My Favourite Room
Blow
Deep Grass

Watch the video for their Getaway single: 

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News