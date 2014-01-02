Biggest selling albums Of 2013 revealed

According to The Official Charts Company, One Direction made the top spot with their Midnight Memories LP.



Meanwhile, out of the Radio X-playlisted artists, Arctic Monkeys' AM made No 8, while Bastille's Bad Blood was just outside the Top 10 at No 11. Jake Bugg was at No 14 with his debut album, with Mumford And Sons' last one Babel close behind at No 16.

THE BIGGEST SELLING ALBUMS OF 2013



1. ONE DIRECTION - MIDNIGHT MEMORIES

2. EMILIE SANDE - OUR VERSION OF EVENTS

3. MICHAEL BUBLE - TO BE LOVED

4. ROBBIE WILLIAMS - SWINGS BOTH WAYS

5. OLLY MURS - RIGHT PLACE RIGHT TIME

6. BRUNO MARS - UNORTHODOX JUKEBOX

7. ROD STEWART - TIME

8. ARCTIC MONKEYS - AM

9. GARY BARLOW - SINCE I SAW YOU LAST

10. ELLIE GOULDING - HALCYON

11. BASTILLE - BAD BLOOD

12. MOTION PICTURE CAST RECORDING - LES MISERABLES

13. EMINEM - THE MARSHALL MATHERS LP 2

14. JAKE BUGG - JAKE BUGG

15. MUMFORD AND SONS - BABEL

16. DAFT PUNK - RANDOM ACCESS MEMORIES

17. RUDIMENTAL - HOME

18. CALVIN HARRIS - 18 MONTHS

19. PASSENGER - ALL THE LITTLE LIGHTS

20. PINK - THE TRUTH ABOUT LOVE

21. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE - THE 20/20 EXPERIENCE

22. ONE DIRECTION - TAKE ME HOME

23. CELINE DION - LOVED ME BACK TO LIFE

24. STEREOPHONICS - GRAFFITI ON THE TRAIN

25. ELVIS PRESLEY - THE NATION'S FAVOURITE ELVIS SONGS

26. DAVID BOWIE - THE NEXT DAY

27. TAYLOR SWIFT - RED

28. KATY PERRY - PRISM

29. MICHAEL BUBLE - CHRISTMAS

30. JAMES ARTHUR - JAMES ARTHUR

31. THE LUMINEERS - THE LUMINEERS

32. IMAGINE DRAGONS - NIGHT VISIONS

33. LONDON GRAMMAR - IF YOU WAIT

34. TOM ODELL - LONG WAY DOWN

35. BIFFY CLYRO - OPPOSITES

36. KINGS OF LEON - MECHANICAL BULL

37. JAMES BLUNT - MOON LANDING

38. BEN HOWARD - EVERY KINGDOM

39. RIHANNA - UNAPOLOGETIC

40. DISCLOSURE - SETTLE



