Biggest selling albums Of 2013 revealed

2nd January 2014, 11:07

The BPI have revealed the official biggest selling albums of 2013… and Daft Punk, Bastille, Imagine Dragons, London Grammar, The Lumineers and Arctic Monkeys have all made the cut.

Arctic Monkeys

According to The Official Charts Company, One Direction made the top spot with their Midnight Memories LP.

Meanwhile, out of the Radio X-playlisted artists, Arctic Monkeys' AM made No 8, while Bastille's Bad Blood was just outside the Top 10 at No 11. Jake Bugg was at No 14 with his debut album, with Mumford And Sons' last one Babel close behind at No 16.

 

THE BIGGEST SELLING ALBUMS OF 2013

1. ONE DIRECTION - MIDNIGHT MEMORIES
2. EMILIE SANDE - OUR VERSION OF EVENTS
3. MICHAEL BUBLE - TO BE LOVED
4. ROBBIE WILLIAMS - SWINGS BOTH WAYS
5. OLLY MURS -  RIGHT PLACE RIGHT TIME
6. BRUNO MARS - UNORTHODOX JUKEBOX
7. ROD STEWART - TIME
8. ARCTIC MONKEYS - AM
9. GARY BARLOW - SINCE I SAW YOU LAST     
10. ELLIE GOULDING - HALCYON
11. BASTILLE  - BAD BLOOD     
12. MOTION PICTURE CAST RECORDING - LES MISERABLES
13. EMINEM - THE MARSHALL MATHERS LP 2     
14. JAKE BUGG - JAKE BUGG
15. MUMFORD AND SONS - BABEL
16. DAFT PUNK - RANDOM ACCESS MEMORIES     
17. RUDIMENTAL - HOME
18. CALVIN HARRIS - 18 MONTHS     
19. PASSENGER  - ALL THE LITTLE LIGHTS     
20. PINK  - THE TRUTH ABOUT LOVE     
21. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE - THE 20/20 EXPERIENCE     
22. ONE DIRECTION - TAKE ME HOME     
23. CELINE DION - LOVED ME BACK TO LIFE     
24. STEREOPHONICS - GRAFFITI ON THE TRAIN     
25. ELVIS PRESLEY - THE NATION'S FAVOURITE ELVIS SONGS     
26. DAVID BOWIE - THE NEXT DAY     
27. TAYLOR SWIFT - RED
28. KATY PERRY - PRISM
29. MICHAEL BUBLE - CHRISTMAS
30. JAMES ARTHUR - JAMES ARTHUR
31. THE LUMINEERS - THE LUMINEERS
32. IMAGINE DRAGONS - NIGHT VISIONS
33. LONDON GRAMMAR - IF YOU WAIT
34. TOM ODELL - LONG WAY DOWN     
35. BIFFY CLYRO - OPPOSITES
36. KINGS OF LEON - MECHANICAL BULL
37. JAMES BLUNT - MOON LANDING     
38. BEN HOWARD - EVERY KINGDOM     
39. RIHANNA  - UNAPOLOGETIC     
40. DISCLOSURE - SETTLE

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News