Barclaycard Mercury Prize 2012 Shortlist Announced

12th September 2012, 17:57

The shortlist for this year's Barclaycard Mercury Prize have been announced.

Twelve albums are up for the award as the best album of the past year, including Radio X favourites The Maccabees, Django Django, Alt-J, Ben Howard, Michael Kiwanuka and Lianne La Havas.

The full list is:

Alt-J - An Awesome Wave

Django Django - Django Django

Field Music - Plumb

Richard Hawley - Standing At The Sky's Edge

Ben Howard - Every Kingdom

Michael Kiwanuka - Home Again

Lianne La Havas - Is Your Love Big Enough?

Sam Lee - Ground Of Its Own

The Maccabees - Given To The Wild

Plan B - iLL Manors

Roller Trio - Roller Trio

Jessie Ware - Devotion

The winner will be announced in a ceremony in Central London on November 1.

Last year's winner was PJ Harvey for her album Let England Shake - the only time an artist has bagged the prize twice. 

