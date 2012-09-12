Barclaycard Mercury Prize 2012 Shortlist Announced

LISTEN: The Killers Drop Epic Wonderful Wonderful Track
Brandon Flowers and co. have shared the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set for release on 22 September.
The shortlist for this year's Barclaycard Mercury Prize have been announced.
Twelve albums are up for the award as the best album of the past year, including Radio X favourites The Maccabees, Django Django, Alt-J, Ben Howard, Michael Kiwanuka and Lianne La Havas.
The full list is:
Alt-J - An Awesome Wave
Django Django - Django Django
Field Music - Plumb
Richard Hawley - Standing At The Sky's Edge
Ben Howard - Every Kingdom
Michael Kiwanuka - Home Again
Lianne La Havas - Is Your Love Big Enough?
Sam Lee - Ground Of Its Own
The Maccabees - Given To The Wild
Plan B - iLL Manors
Roller Trio - Roller Trio
Jessie Ware - Devotion
The winner will be announced in a ceremony in Central London on November 1.
Last year's winner was PJ Harvey for her album Let England Shake - the only time an artist has bagged the prize twice.
