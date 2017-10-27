Adele Apparently Earned This Much Each Day in 2016...

27 October 2017, 11:08

Adele GRAMMY Awards 2017

According to reports, the Hello singer racked up £16.5million last year.

Adele reportedly earned £45,000 a day last year.

A source told The Sun newspaper that the British singer made £16.5million in 2016, adding: "The Adele success story just rumbles

on and on. It's an incredible amount of money, more than you'd think she'd ever need. And she has always been very careful with her

earnings so there's no chance she'll waste any of it. It just proves that she's one of the biggest stars, if not the biggest, in her

industry."

Accounts filed by the star revealed that "the company will continue to exploit existing recordings and the director expects the turnover to

remain strong".

The proceeds of Adele's huge world tour - which saw her perform over 120 dates across the globe - are expected to appear in the following year's accounts.

And Adele could soon add to her fortune as it was recently revealed she has been offered £20 million for a year-long residency at The Wynn hotel in Las Vegas.

An insider shared: "The days of entertainers coming to retire at Vegas are a thing of the past. In the last few years, we have seen massive

stars performing on the strip and every major hotel wants to say they have the biggest star as their resident. "Caesars Palace had Mariah Carey, Planet Hollywood has Britney Spears, and we want Adele. Even at half a million dollars a show we are confident we would make a healthy return ... Adele is a professional, and knows her own ability. And we are happy to be flexible in negotiations if it's needed in order to bring her on board."

Adele had previously revealed during her 'Adele Live' tour in March that she wanted to take an extended break from touring in order to focus on having another baby.

The mother-of-one - who already has five-year-old son Angelo with her husband Simon Konecki - said at the time: "I'll see ya later, I'll see ya on the other side. In a couple of years when I'll be back, you won't be able to get rid of me. I'm going to go and have a baby."

