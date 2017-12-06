U2 Just Teased 2018 UK Dates & Manchester Is One Of Them!

Bassist Adam Clayton appeared on the Chris Moyles show this morning and talked about U2's plans for next year.

Asked if they could bag some free tickets to their next gig, Clayton replied: "Do you fancy a trip to Manchester?"

He added: "Well, we're gonna be announcing shows... After the summer is when they're gonna go on sale, but we'll be announcing shows.

"So, we'll save you some seats down the front".

Meanwhile, U2 paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack at their special Trafalgar show gig.

The Irish rockers kicked off their MTV Presents gig at the famous landmark by performing Sunday Bloody Sunday, with the names of those who had lost their lives at an Ariana Grande in May lit up on huge display boards.