Music World Responds As Donald Trump Is Elected President

The likes of Courtney Love, Matt Healy, Wolf Alice and more have responded to the historic result.

Regardless of your politics, this American presidential campaign has been the most divisive of our lifetimes. After a vicious and long election process, It’s now official that Donald Trump will be the 45th president of America.

And as you can imagine, the musical community has come out in full force to lament and celebrate the result. See responses from The 1975, Cher and more below.

Tom Yorke

The Radiohead star let his Burn The Witch lyrics do the talking:

avoidall eye contactdo not reactshoot the messengersthis is a low flying panic attacksingthesong of sixpencethatgoes https://t.co/xm8Z5l8qQm — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) November 9, 2016

Duncan Jones

This looks so quaint, now... pic.twitter.com/I48KEF9f9Q — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) 9 November 2016

Scroobius Pip

America.

Take a deep breath.

Shit has gone very bad...but don't make the same mistake Britain… https://t.co/vOVPwTg9VV — Scroobius Pip (@Scroobiuspipyo) 9 November 2016

Matt Helders

Is Mars ready? — Matt Helders (@matthelders) 9 November 2016

The Black Keys' Patrick Carney

When your dad is about to be the most hated man on Earth. A photo posted by Patrick Carney (@officerpatrickcarney) onNov 8, 2016 at 11:58pm PST

Courtney Love

umm #imwithhim ? — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) 9 November 2016

John Niven

Can't wait till trump advances LBGT righ - oh — John Niven (@NivenJ1) November 9, 2016

Cher

world will never be the same. I feel Sad for the young.will never be more than the toilet, I’ve used as a symbol 4 Him.

U Can’t Polish — Cher (@cher) November 9, 2016

Matt Healy

I've just seen people crying in the streets of NY out of genuine fear. It's like Cloverfield but less entertaining and more depressing — matty (@Truman_Black) November 9, 2016

Wolf Alice

A photo posted by Theo (@steadyll) onNov 9, 2016 at 12:35am PST

