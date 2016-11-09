Music World Responds As Donald Trump Is Elected President

9 November 2016, 09:12

Donald Trump Accepts Presidency November 2016

The likes of Courtney Love, Matt Healy, Wolf Alice and more have responded to the historic result.

Regardless of your politics, this American presidential campaign has been the most divisive of our lifetimes. After a vicious and long election process, It’s now official that Donald Trump will be the 45th president of America.

And as you can imagine, the musical community has come out in full force to lament and celebrate the result. See responses from The 1975, Cher and more below.

Tom Yorke

The Radiohead star let his Burn The Witch lyrics do the talking:

Duncan Jones

Scroobius Pip

Matt Helders

The Black Keys' Patrick Carney

 

When your dad is about to be the most hated man on Earth.

A photo posted by Patrick Carney (@officerpatrickcarney) onNov 8, 2016 at 11:58pm PST

Courtney Love

John Niven

Cher

Matt Healy

Wolf Alice

 

A photo posted by Theo (@steadyll) onNov 9, 2016 at 12:35am PST

 

We Are Scientists 

